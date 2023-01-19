Art Bank Expands Collection with 72 New Works

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ – The Canada Council Art Bank is thrilled to announce that with a dedicated purchase budget of $600,000it has acquired 72 works by emerging and established artists from Canada. Introduced as part of the Art Bank’s 50th anniversary celebrations, this milestone purchase of permanent pieces by artists who are predominantly new to the collection has enabled the changing face of contemporary art in Canada to be celebrated.

The Art Bank received an impressive 1,748 eligible submissions in response to the call for purchases that it launched as part of commemorating this milestone anniversary. Priority was given to artists who self-identify as Indigenous, Black, racialized, Deaf or having a disability, from official language minority communities, youth, 2SLGBTQI+, gender-diverse and women. In addition, the Art Bank also prioritized acquisitions of artwork by artists whose works are not currently in the Art Bank collection. This decision was based on the Council’s current strategic direction to build a more inclusive and equitable collection.

56 are created by artists who are new to the collection. Artists from every province and territory are represented. Each priority group is represented. Almost half of the works are created by artists who self-identify as women. A quarter of the artists are 35 years old and under. The works include photographs, paintings, fine crafts, sculptures, prints, drawings, mixed media and textiles.

The 2022 acquisitions have far-reaching implications for the future of the Art Bank, including how it can impact and influence the art scene in Canada and around the globe.

“Art is often an expression and an account of an artist’s quest for identity. Sharing the ideas, feelings and impressions that a work of art can arouse can impact our understanding and our experience of equality and belonging. With these latest acquisitions, the Canada Council Art Bank collection is all the more inclusive and representative of the art that is currently being created and contributing to societal progress. Diversity is what will fashion our future, and I am proud to bear witness to that Irresistible movement.”

“The Art Bank is extending its ongoing dialogue on inclusivity by celebrating the vibrancy of Creators who give us such incredible depth and perspective on the arts landscape in Canada. A purchase of this scale means a greater number of artists are given a unique opportunity to build connections and spark meaningful conversations in new settings. This is what the Art Bank loan and rental programs are all about. We are beyond excited to share the selected works of art with new and existing clients, as well as with partners across the country.”

Based on artistic merit and relevance, submissions were assessed by a committee of artistic peers, all of whom are professional artists and experts in their fields. Committee members were selected with consideration given for fair representation of artistic specializations, Canada’s official languages, First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples, the Deaf and disability communities, gender, age and the cultural and regional diversity of Canada.

The members of the peer assessment committee are: Eunice Bélidor, Curator, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts; Simon M. BenedictArtist and translator; Mark IgloliorteArtist; Sean LeeDirector of Programming, Tangled Art + Disability; Sanaz MazinaniArtist; Samuel Roy-BoisArtist; Howie TsuiArtist; Larry WeyandArtist and Visiting Assistant Professor, Memorial University; Allison YearwoodExecutive Director, Plug-In.

To celebrate this new purchase, an exhibition with some of the newly acquired works will be presented in the Âjagemô Exhibition Space in June 2023. It will come after the current exhibition, Looking the World in the Face which has been extended to May.

As the Art Bank Celebrations continue to unfold, the public is encouraged to follow and use #ArtBank50 is social media.

These new additions to the collection will be available for rental as of April 2023.

Barry Ace (Ottawa, Ontario) – Poignant, 2018 Eldred Allen (RigoletNunatsiavut, Newfoundland and Labrador) – Boxed, 2022 Siku Allooloo (Bowser, British Columbia) – Akia, 2019 Judy Anderson (Calgary, Alberta) – A Square is Not a Circle (South), 2020, A Square is Not a Circle (West), 2020, A Square is Not a Circle (North), 2020, A Square is Not a Circle (East), 2020 As Ning Ashoo (Cape Dorset, Nunavut) – Computer Desk, 2022 Sonny Assu (Campbell River, British Columbia) – Landline #8, 2020 Rémi Belliveau (Memramcook, New Brunswick) – Land of Evangeline Route1930, 2021 Deanna Bowen (Montréal, Québec) – Donna (Afterimage), 2020 Nicole Brabant (Toronto, Ontario) – astum (come here), 2019 Sandra Brewster (Toronto, Ontario) – Blur 21, 2017 Annie Briard (Vancouver, British Columbia) – In Possible Lands I, 2020 Rydel Cerezo (Surrey, British Columbia) – Penny Loafers, 2021 Jorian Charlton (Mississauga, Ontario) – Susie, 2021 Kelli Clifton (Prince Rupert, British Columbia) – G aksdanaa (Behold!), 2020 Ruth Cuthand (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) – Surviving: Measles, 2022 Dayna Danger (Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang/Montréal, Québec) – End of the World, 2018 Wally Dion (Binghamton, New York) – Braids (pencil crayon), 2022 Louis-Charles Dionne (Dartmouth, Nova Scotia) – Manila Legal Folder, 2021 Melissa Doherty (Kitchener, Ontario) – The Green and the Grey, 2019 Chun Hua Catherine Dong (Montréal, Quebec) – Skin Deep, 2014-2020 David Elliott (Montréal, Québec) – Studio w Typewriter & Squirrels, 2021 Nicholas Fleming (GatineauQuebec), Darren Rigo (Toronto, Ontario) and Ward Ward (Toronto, Ontario) – Flowers for, 2021 Michelle Forsyth (Toronto, Ontario) – Pink Floral Stack, 2020 Anthony Gebrehiwot (Scarborough, Ontario) – The Power of A Hug, 2020 Jonathan S. Green (Winnipeg, Manitoba) – Preserving Old Geologies, 2018 Jude Griebel (Bergen, Alberta / Brooklyn, New York) – Portent, 2022 Maureen Gruben (Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories) – Moving with Joy across the ice while my face turns brown from the sun, 2019 Julya Hajnoczky (Calgary, Alberta) – Monotropa uniflora 2, 2021 Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka (Toronto, Ontario) – Crossing the Current (map), 2021 Brandon Hoax (Halifax, Nova Scotia) – MOVEMARROW Full Suite, 2022 Jessica Houston (Montréal, Québec) – Letters to the Future – Antarctica3019, 2020 Ji Hyang Ryu (Riverview, New Brunswick) – SUGAR CAMP, 2022 Tania Hynes (Montréal, Québec) – Club, 2022 Duane Isaac (ListugujQuébec) – Land/Body, 2020 Hua Jin (Montréal, Québec) – ECHO, 2022 Ursula Johnson (South Brookfield, Nova Scotia) – ITHA Label, 2020 Anique Jordan (Toronto, Ontario) – These Times, 2019 Bushra Junaid (Toronto, Ontario) – Sweet Childhood, 2017 Kablusiak (Mohkinstsis / Calgary, Alberta) – Akunnirun Kuupak: Duck Lake Street, 2018 Fariba Kalantari (Ottawa, Ontario) – The unknown future, 2022 Wy Jung Kou (Toronto, Ontario) – Mycelium: Interdependence in the Undergrowth, 2022 Jim Logan (Ottawa, Ontario) – The One The Elders Kept From the School, 2018 Levi MacDonald (Fort Smith, Northwest Territories) – Eagle fishing, 2022 Ruth Marsh (Halifax, Nova Scotia) – Cyberhive Triptych Set 6, 2020 Laila Master (Montréal, Québec) – Monabamqueb, 2022 Azadeh Monzavi (St. Catharines, Ontario) – Namesake, 2022 José Andrés Mora (Toronto, Ontario) – Arrival, 2022 Calvin Morberg and Brian Walker (Whitehorse, Yukon) – Daughter of the Creeks, 2022 Chris Munsya (Burnaby, British Columbia) – Dream On, 2020 Zinnia Naqvi (Toronto, Ontario) – The Wanderers – Niagara Falls1988, 2019 David Neel (North Vancouver, British Columbia) – The Great Transformer, 2022 Kosisochukwu Nnebe (Ottawa, Ontario / Montréal, Québec) – Black Woman #6 (Hyper/in/visibility), 2017 Raoul Olou (Toronto, Ontario) – Nap, 2021 Emmanuel Osahor (Toronto, Ontario) – A Chair Outside (An artist book – folio of 7 prints), 2022 Lionel Peyachew (Buena Vista, Saskatchewan) – tahto awasis kihceyihtakosiw (Cree for “Every Child Matters”), 2020 Annie Pillaktuaq (Richmond Hill, Ontario) – A Bird’s-eye View, 2018 Bertrand R. Pitt (Montréal, Québec) – Écho : d’après Refus Global, lu par Françoise Sullivan, 2017-18 Yann Pocreau (Montréal, Québec) – Archipel, 2021 Sarah Pupo (Montréal, Québec) – Burning through the body, 2021 Frank Shebage (Ottawa, Ontario) – Free Ride, 2022 Krystle Silverfox (Whitehorse, Yukon) – tth’í’ yáw nan (thread beads land), 2018 Skavennat (Montréal, Québec) – On The Occasion of The Three Sisters Accompanying xox on Her Visit to The Queen, 2022 Marika St. Rose Yeo (Burnaby, British Columbia) – Shifting Conversations, 2021 Janet Wang (North Vancouver, British Columbia) – Looking for Gold Mountain: Joss House, Lytton and Altar, Barkerville, 2021 Stanley Wany (Montréal, Québec) – Ancestry, 2019-2020 Tobaron Waxman (Toronto, Ontario) – Chimera Project: Rice Beach, September 1, 2012, 1:46:42 AM2019 Nelson White (St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador) – Grandfather, 2022 Jane Meredith Whitten (Summerside, Prince Edward Island) – Consumed, 2021-22 Jessica Winters (Makkovik, Newfoundland and Labrador) – Hair Braiding Booth, 2022 Timothy Yanick Hunter (Toronto, Ontario) – Untitled (Shimmering), 2022 Lan “Florence” Yee (Toronto, Ontario) – Finding Myself at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts IV, 2018 Wang Zi (Toronto, Ontario) – Yi Hua Li2018

The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada’s public arts funder. The Mandate of the Canada Council is to “foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts.”

The Canada Council’s Art Bank operates art rental programs and helps further public engagement with contemporary arts through exhibition and outreach activities.

The Canada Council’s investments Foster greater engagement in the arts among international audiences and within Canada. This contributes to the vibrancy of a creative and diverse arts and literary scene and supports the presence of this scene across Canada and around the world.

