“Art at the Airport” and 18th Street Arts Center Host Annual Winter Party

Free event set for December 10

By Chemistry Zhang

The local organization “Art at the Airport” has collaborated with the Santa Monica’s 18th Street Arts Center to host a Winter Party on December 10, from 4-7 pm

Held at the Santa Monica Airport, the event will feature “handmade artisan goods” for sale by over twenty professional artists. The party will be accompanied by local musical and dance entertainment from pianist Paul Cornish and the Santa Monica Ballet Folklorico. Customers also have the option to participate in an ornament design workshop by Marcus Kuilando-Nazario.

Visitors will also be able to view the inside of the artist’s studios and gain an insight into their creative process. Also on display is visual artist Ranu Mukherjee’s Dear Future exhibition in the Propeller Gallery.

Art At the Airport is an ongoing six-month program held by artists at the Barker Hangar, whose subjects typically revolve around social and environmental equity. Clients are given the opportunity to “purchase art wholesale”, according to one of the artists-in-residence, Rebecca Youssef, in an effort organized by the Market Exchange vendor collective.

The event has received funding from the government of Santa Monica in a post-pandemic bid to economically bolster the arts for “artists and creators who are doing community-based events”, says Youseff, who wrote Art at the Airport‘s grant.

Party admission and parking are free with reservations on EventBrite.