Art and music education funding initiative up for consideration in Nov. 8 election – Daily Democrat

California and Woodland Residents will soon vote on a measure that would guarantee additional arts and music funding for schools.

Local school boards largely decide how to spend allocated funds each year. The first programs to receive cuts are often arts and music programs.

If passed, Proposition 28 will guarantee the equivalent of at least 1% of Prop. 98 funding for K-12 schools be specifically dedicated to arts and education. Eighty percent of the funds would go to hire staff, with disadvantaged and underfunded schools getting the biggest boost.

Former Los Angeles School District Superintendent Austin Beutner, who is a supporter of Prop. 28, said that only one in five California students have access to a permanent arts or music program.

“Every student should have a chance to participate,” Beutner said. “It gives them a sense of belonging, a sense of wellness, a chance to use their voice and agency and express themselves.”

For Woodland residents, the proposition could have a big impact on the local arts and music scene, such as the Woodland Opera House, which would benefit from the funding since many of their students and performers come from local public schools.

Angela Baltezore, the executive director of the Woodland Opera House, said that robust arts and music programs at public schools would have a Snowball effect on the development of the local creative community.

“When schools have a healthy arts program, it feeds the community of actors and musicians and patrons,” Baltezore said. “It builds support to the entire arts community”

No one stepped forward to officially state opposition to Prop. 28 in California’s voter guide. Because of this, campaigning for the measure is sparse.

This has led to a lack of public knowledge on the proposal. Woodland Joint Unified School District Public Information Officer Jerry Jimenez declined to comment, saying the school district was not well enough informed on the proposal.

Some Woodland Residents also said they had not heard much about the proposal.

“I’m a huge proponent of the arts in general, so it sounds reasonable enough,” Woodland Resident Christian Jardine said. “I’d need to read through everything before I bubble in anything when I vote.”

Despite the lack of formal opposition on the ballot, some have taken a clear stance against it. One of the most notable is Lance Christensen, who is running for statewide office as the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Christensen said that people empathize with Prop. 28 is on an emotional level, and can justify voting with their hearts because the proposition doesn’t increase taxes.

He combats this argument by noting that Prop. 28 uses money from the general fund. Allocating parts of that fund for arts and music means less money can be allocated to other issues also supported by the general fund.

“The question is, are you taking away local control from school districts?” Christensen said. “Are you mandating something that they can’t accomplish or fulfill? Are you creating secondary or tertiary effects financially for those school districts you can account for? Are you creating other problems in the budget that you have not thought about?”

Woodland Opera House Educational Director Andrea St. Clair said that the impact on students is what is really important. St Clair says having resources and programs available is crucial for students not just from a creative standpoint, but for overall development for students.

“All of these programs provide assistance in increasing English language skills, Mathematical skills and scientific skills,” St. Clair said. “If we can continue to fund arts education we will see growth in other subjects in schools.”

By Isaac Streeter and Michael Pacheco

This story is part of a collaborative project between The Woodland Daily Democrat and Seniors in the Journalism program at Sacramento State. For more information, visit facebook.com/sacstatejournalism.