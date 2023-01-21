Art and ice meet at Snowscapes in Driggs

DRIGGS — The 11th annual Snowscapes Hosted by the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association has kicked off at the Driggs Plaza as 25 teams from across the west and here in the Tetons wrap up their creations, heading into Saturday’s blowout block party.

The weeklong event culminates Saturday, Jan. 21, when community members and visitors will be treated to a block party and the opportunity to vote on which piece is their favorite. There will be a lot of kid-friendly amenities at the party, including a Snowslide built by NOLS of Teton Valley, games, an art-making station, hot chocolate, cookies and more. Saturday’s event starts at 9 am and wraps up around 4 pm

Lisa Simmons, the executive director for the association, has been working with a host of volunteers and public works staff to get the forms up and filled with snow ahead of the chisels and picks.

Businesses have played key roles in helping to make the event perfect, including the Pines Motel and Teton Peaks Resort, which, along with community members, have provided free housing for out-of-state Sculpting teams. The bakery 460 Bread donated bread for the artists throughout the week, and the nonprofit Seniors West of the Tetons is providing hearty soups.

Grand Targhee Resort and Mills Concrete are major sponsors.

This year’s Snowscapes features some new events, including a Quick Sculpt Competition starting at 1 pm Saturday. Look for student artists from Teton Middle School in Driggs and South Fremont High School in St. Anthony, creating noncompetition, exhibition-style sculptures.

Saturday evening concludes with the annual SnowBall, Hosted at the West Side Yard in Victor. There will be live music by Dixieland band the Jackson 6, savory appetizers, a dessert buffet, cash bar with a SnowBall signature cocktail from Grand Teton Distillery, a greenscreen photo booth, a glow-in-the-dark activity Booth and a raffle benefiting the Downtown Driggs Association. Costumes and extravagant attire are encouraged, with an award for best dressed.

SnowBall ticket holders receive free transportation on Targhee’s Teton Valley Bus Service from the Driggs Transit Center to the Victor Depot on the night of the event. The 6:20 pm bus will get partygoers to the ball around 6:35 pm Check out the Teton Valley Bus Service schedule online for pick-up and drop-off times throughout the night.

Visit DowntownDriggs.org for other details about the week or about the Downtown Driggs Association.