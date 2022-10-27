Art and Community at Aston Mill Arts – Chadds Ford Live





Good energy oozes from every brick and stone at Aston Mill Arts. It could come from the space itself, full of large windows, bright light, and ceilings high enough for those Giant Skeletons currently taking over Lawns to stretch tall in. It could come from the decades of art that has been made there, ever since it was originally partially converted into artist studios in the 1990s. But it definitely comes from the artists themselves, who can’t help crowing about all the Wonders of AMA. They will showcase their creations together on November 12th13th19thand 20th at the annual communal Fine Art Show.

The Distinctive nature of Aston Mill Arts itself is the Cornerstone of its appeal. “I feel a kinship in ‘handmade’ through the decades gone by,” says Mary Gordon, one of the three Founders of Heron Studios, the first group to create artist studios in the space in 1997. Originally a textile mill, the building has seen many changes over the centuries. AMA introduces a new spin (pun intended) on the history. “The Sociology of this area is full of women and men ‘making’ or producing products and living in close proximity to their homes,” Gordon notes.

After Heron Studios had been in the building for a decade, they were joined by Heron Crest Studios, which took over another floor in 2007. Through various circumstances, pandemic-related restructuring, and creative organizing, the two Studios have Evolved into Aston Mill Arts . Veronica Batter stepped in as President in late 2021 “with the intent to continue and expand the tradition of fine arts in this historic textile mill building.”

Many artists have not only made AMA their artistic home, they have also chosen locations nearby for their own homes. “To demonstrate what a special place Aston Mill Arts is, I actually concentrated my home search within the surrounding area so that I could rent a studio there,” says Lee Muslin. Mary Gordon moved nearby as well: “I can walk the same road as a female mill worker did when it was unpaved at the turn of the century.”

Creating not just community, but an art destination, is at the heart of AMA’s mission. “The diversity of artists and mediums, the ability to see so much art under one roof is what makes Aston Mills very special,” says Jane Porter. “It’s like its own little world here,” agrees Sara Fry. “There’s nowhere quite like it.”

“For me, Aston Mills is the local art scene,” says Linda Povey, who just moved into her studio this week. “It has energy, it has grit, and it has a fresh attitude.” AMA, along with the Rockdale Art Center just minutes away, is at the heart of the new “arts district” of Delaware County. “We want Aston Mills to gain a Reputation as an Art destination which is all inclusive,” explains Christine Sirko.

Working collaboratively and in a supportive environment is a large part of the appeal of AMA. “The community offers me many chances to grow as an artist,” says Heidi Hammel. “I ask other artists what they think of the many artistic decisions and business-of-art decisions that occur during the life of an artist: What do you think of this design? Have you tried this show? What are you thinking of doing next?” Plus some that are more immediate: “Has anyone seen my glasses? Want to eat lunch now?”

“Getting to work around other artists helps keep me motivated and inspired,” Kelly Murray says. “The location of AMA is a key to its magic for me,” Caroline St. George adds. “When I go there, I feel I have escaped the Suburbs and I’m somewhere deep in the heart of the Green Mountains of Vermont or Appalachian mountains of Tennessee.”

When asked about the other artists in the building, the enthusiasm extends beyond words. “Choosing just one? Like trying to stop after one chip,” says Sally Richards. Batter starts listing favorite pieces from a wide variety of the studio artists, then concludes, “it would take more time than we have to share them all!”

“I relate to our mill Studios like the heart of the system,” Richards explains. It is “a destination, a place where art is happening and where full self-expression is occurring every minute.” Hammel agrees: “It is a wonderful center of creativity, housing many flourishing professional artists, encouraging many emerging artists, and creating a safe venue for creative growth.”

AMA couldn’t have a more enthusiastic advocate than Batter. “I think it’s very much a Hidden gem!” she says. “People don’t realize we now have thirty artist studios here with a range of high quality art. I think it’s waiting to step into the spotlight.” At the Fine Art ShowAMA and its artists will be center stage.

The Fine Art Show at Aston Mill Arts will be held on November 12th13th19thand 20th. Artwork by AMA artists will be on display both in their studios and in communal galleries throughout the building. Aston Mill Arts is located at 3100 Mount Road, Aston, PA 19014. More information about both the show and the Studios can be found at AstonMillArts.com.

About Victoria Rose Victoria Rose (she/her) is an editor, writer, avid reader, self-described geek, and fan of all things creative. Her passion for words has led to her current career as a freelance editor, and she is the owner of Flickering Words, an editing service. When not wielding a red pen (or cursor), she loves reading books of all genres, playing video, board, and word games, baking ridiculous creations to show off on the internet, or enjoying the gorgeous outdoors. She is a board member of the West Chester Film Festival and part of the Thirsty Monsters, a team of streamers from around the world who fundraise for various charities supporting LGBTQIA+ and accessibility rights. She can be found online @WordsFlickering or the Brandywine Art Guide @BrandywineArtGuide.





Comments

comments