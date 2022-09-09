Art and AI could mean the end for human creativity

Last week’s Colorado State Fair was the first time Jason Allen had ever competed in an arts competition. So, it was a surprise to the 39-year-old Fantasy tabletop game Creator that his creation, “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial,” won a first-place blue ribbon in the “digital art/digitally Manipulated photography” category.

What surprised even more people than just Allen was that he had created his work––a rendering of three lushly robed figures staring through a gleaming Portal into another world––with the artificial intelligence tool Midjourney. For Allen, the win was an Unexpected triumph, but for others it was the fuse that sparked a heated debate over AI’s potential uses––and misuses––in the arts.

Midjourney, DALL-E and other text-to-image tools are just one way that AI has been making its way into the creative process. Look no further than the brief–but controversial–existence of AI rapper FN Meka or a deepfake company’s appearance on “America’s Got Talent.”

Is AI a new piece of technology that will create the next big artistic movement? Or does it herald the destruction of the artist? It turns out the answer is not so simple.

“​It is important to be mindful about the implications of Automation and what it means for humans who might be ‘replaced,'” says Cansu Canca, a research associate Professor at Northeastern, and founder and director of the AI ​​Ethics Lab. “But this does not necessarily require being fearful of becoming obsolete. Instead, the question we should ask is what do we want from machines and how can we best use them to the benefit of humans.”

