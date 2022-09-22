Art & Agriculture Tour follow-up

BETHEL — Some follow-up information and recognition that has been shared about the Art & Agriculture Tour: At the Dunham Farm were Velvet Hollow Sugar Works, owned by Brian & Suzanne Dunham, and Jane Hathaway and Jillian Brice of YOUniqly MeCycled. Jean and Mitch Benedict worked there.

Howe Family Farm, new this year, with Alyssa, Andrea, and Diane Howe, had Becca Hoskins and Kate Goldberg of Bethel ReTreads. Scott and Susan Parker, and Steve Wight worked there.

La Ferme, owned by Beth and Frank Walker, had Tanya Johnson and Rebecca Zicarelli. Mark Beck and Alison Aloisio worked there.

Morning Glory Farm, with Christine Trefethen & Eric List, had Betsey Foster and Potters Josh Rysted & Martha Grover. Mary Smith and Antje and Hans Peter Schaefer were there.

Sparrowhawk Orchard, owned by Katy & Nate Crooker, had The Luna Moth Collective and Elina Shatalova. Susan and Richard Kenney, and Lee and Steve Smith, worked there.

Ed Swain at the Swain Family Farm had Stephen Stone of Stone’s Wood Creations and Matthew Champness. Richard Tummon and Scott Hynek were there.

This event has been made possible through the Collaboration of Bethel Rotary Club, with Lucy Abbott as the organizer, along with Kate Webb of Bethel Area Arts & Music, Bonnie Pooley from the Local Food Connection, the Mahoosuc Way and Jessie Perkins and Myles Felch of the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce.

