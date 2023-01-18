‘Art Against the Odds’ is an exhibit of work by prisoners in Wisconsin

Four years ago, when Debra Brehmer opened an envelope she received in the mail, tiny stamp-sized paintings tumbled out onto her desk.

The 1-by-1-inch artworks were abstract images of landscapes in earth tones that seemed to blend land and sky. The Miniatures were painted by inmate No. 132611 of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“I looked at the work and said, ‘These are so lovely,'” said Brehmer, owner and director of the Portrait Society Gallery of Contemporary Art.

Since then, Brehmer has continued to receive tiny paintings from M. Winston, who is incarcerated at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, and even displayed some of his art at the gallery. He’s serving a 30-year prison sentence with three years remaining. The self-taught artist often paints rural landscapes of Mississippi, harkening back to his childhood. Sometimes the art is of places he’s never been, like Alaska or Japan.

“The way he describes it is he is walking through the Prison halls or out in the yard and he just sees a place,” Brehmer said.

When he returns to his cell, he paints what he imagined.

“He’s incarcerated and he’s traveling in this way — imagining places,” Brehmer said, noting that Winston’s escapism from the harsh Realities of Prison is a “beautiful way to Survive in there.”

Brehmer decided to do more to highlight others who have found artmaking a respite from prison life.

For nearly two years, she’s been curating artwork from incarcerated individuals from across the state. The gallery worked with Shannon Ross’ organization, The Community, which focuses on decarceration and prison reform to solicit artwork from incarcerated individuals. While Brehmer expected a few replies, her request amassed more than 100 responses. She uncovered a hidden population of outsider artists whose works can rival those shown in prestigious galleries.

Now work from more than 60 of those artists will fill “Art Against the Odds: Wisconsin Prison Art Exhibition.” It’s the first exhibition of artwork done by current and formerly incarcerated individuals from Wisconsin state prisons. After an opening reception Jan. 19, the exhibit runs through March 11 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, before traveling to other cities.

“Art Against the Odds” is divided into six thematic sections: solitary confinement, landscapes, portraits, letter writing, scarcity of materials, and time/seriality. In addition, several cell-sized room installations will elucidate aspects of confinement.

Brehmer wanted the exhibition to be museum-quality, so the gallery spent nearly $30,000 on framing. She wanted the artwork to be “honored and elevated” and not dismissed as hobby work.

“I felt like here is a project we can work on that could be very meaningful because none of these artists ever dreamed their work would be seen by any public,” she said. “It wasn’t done for that. It was done for themselves or their families.”

The artwork varies in subject matter and genre from landscapes, abstracts, and portraits to textiles. This allows each artist to approach their artwork differently and with a unique voice, said PSG’s Paul Salsieder, the exhibition’s co-curator.

“Much of the project is an opportunity to start to talk about what the Prison system looks like because it is Hidden from many People’s Everyday experiences,” Salsieder said. “I think art is a great way of allowing someone to produce something while incarcerated that isn’t related to their crime.”

While the exhibition explores the healing and redemptive properties of artmaking, it’s the quality of the artwork that struck Brehmer. She admits she had a “preconceived notion” of Prison art. She thought it would be angry or have influences of tattoo art.

“We weren’t getting that kind of work,” she said. “We were getting ultra-refined skilled Landscaping paintings; even handmade greeting cards with little dangling flowers and hearts or very carefully and tenderly made Graphite drawings.”

“I’m still kind of blown away by it,” Brehmer said.

The artwork shows ingenuity. Since few prisons have visual arts programs, most of the artists learned in unconventional ways. Many learned to paint by watching Bob Ross videos from the TV series “The Joy of Painting,” Brehmer said. They also had to be inventive in the materials they used. Materials are limited and could be confiscated at any time by corrections guards whom the artists often had to hide their work from.

“For the most part they are self-taught,” Brehmer said. “They are learning inside there, developing these skills. It’s Incredible how interesting and accomplished the art is.”

For example, Joshua Gresl created a Battalion of “milk monsters” out of discarded milk cartons, shaping them like little people and creatures. Gresl served a 21-month sentence and was released last September.

Joseph L. Hickerson, whose artist name is “Neven,” made elaborate structural objects using rolled-up sheets of 8½-by-11-inch Copier paper. These include a functional jewelry box with moving doors and drawers. They used coffee to stain the paper to give the jewelry box a wood-like finish.

Scott Evans, who was released in 2021 after serving a 15-year sentence, created dreamcatchers from dental floss, cardboard snack food containers, and yarn, including one that resembles the shape of the Batman logo.

Circles are more soothing than anything else

John “JT” Tyson, 64, admits rather shyly that he is somewhat obsessive-compulsive.

And he’s turned it into an art form. Tyson repetitively makes circles or composes larger abstract pieces.

Originally, Tyson said, the drawings were about the repetitiveness of making circles and the shape of them. But most people saw them as targets.

They drew 365 of these circles — one for every day of his incarceration.

Tyson said it became a way to deal with his dissociative identity disorder that became more apparent when he was first incarcerated.

“Everybody that’s alive has a target on them one way or another,” said Tyson, who cycled in and out of prison before being released in 2017.

But the circles, he said, are more soothing than anything else.

“It’s a nice shape because it doesn’t have hard edges,” Tyson said. “Just doing a Circle is so calming. It is very peaceful then it gets expansive.”

Art also helped him deal with a 2015 diagnosis of throat cancer and the possibility of death. They said it gave him the time and space for peaceful meditation and to seek the courage to change, accept, and move forward.

“The act of creating is redemptive,” they said. “The act of creating under the circumstances that these artists do is really redemptive.”

They hope the exhibit prompts people to Rethink the Prison industrial complex. His stints in prison came after suffering a mental health crisis following his son’s death. They said more mental health and substance abuse treatment is needed. Crimes stemming from those issues, he said, shouldn’t be treated as a criminal offense.

“It’s a mental health issue,” they said. “We do not need the kind of prison we have now.”

Solitude and long confinement

Fifteen years of Nate Lindell’s life sentence for Murder was spent in “seg” or solitary confinement at the state’s former Supermax Prison now called Wisconsin Secure Program Facility.

He used solitude and long confinement to learn how to draw. Instead of whittling away time, he found his voice through art.

“Seg made me Desperate to be heard. I was desperate to ‘speak’ well; to master my art — all of the art that I did — writing and drawing,” said Lindell, 47, who’s been incarcerated since 1998. He is now housed at Columbia Correctional Institution.

To master that art, Lindell learned in an unconventional way. Art books in Prison were in high demand but hard to come by. Lindell turned to tattoo magazines that he “hustled from other captives” to learn to draw. The Magazines taught him about detail and shading. He also learned about Surrealism by studying images from graphic artist MC Escher.

That unconventional method influenced his style, which Lindell calls hyper-surrealism or expressionism. His drawings often done in Graphite show an image in an image of Lindell sketching that same image.

“You’ll see hyper details, and, at first glance, some of my stuff looks real. But upon close scrutiny you see that it’s not real — that I bamboozled you into thinking it’s real,” Lindell said.

Being in “seg” or segregation both helped and hurt his art. It allowed him to grow as an artist but not to the extent he wanted. He was often denied art supplies or had artwork confiscated if he ran afoul of the guards. He could only draw with “pen inserts” or a rubber pencil “as bendy as a wet noodle,” he said, adding that it took two years of daily practice before he could draw his self-portrait.

But he found Solace in his artwork.

“Drawing did allow me to exercise my emotions, express myself, share bits of myself,” Lindell said. “When those bits were admired, it made me feel safe to express more. In that way, art enabled emotional growth.”

The Miniaturist: ‘Anyone can do big’

As a child, Winston’s first canvas was the walls of his parents’ Mississippi homes.

“Like most kids that age got a hand put to their butt side,” Winston quipped. “As a kid drawing on walls, I didn’t know what a gallery was … living in an old slave house, living off the land in the deep south.”

The doodles he did at age 4 or 5 eventually progressed to drawings of landscapes of farm life, pig pens, chickens, trees and rivers in rural Mississippi. It is not surprising that now his artwork would draw on the familiar although his canvases got smaller out of necessity. Prison, he said, makes space and supplies including getting the appropriate brushes problematic.

“I try to get what I can from what I have. Plus, anyone can do big,” said Winston, 58.

For him, it’s the challenge to encapsulate those faraway places only visited in his mind on paper.

“I like the fact that people will stop for long times just to look at small paintings,” Winston said.

The smallest piece he’s done is a half-inch landscape painting of Lansing, Michigan.

Although this is not Winston’s first showing, he is honored to be part of this bigger exhibition that will travel to other cities. He wants those viewing all the artists’ work to have a deeper appreciation and awareness of new art forms.

“I want them to put their whole body and mind into it,” Winston said.

If you go

“Art Against the Odds: Wisconsin Prison Art Exhibit” is on view Jan. 19-March 11 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, 273 E. Erie St. Admission is free. An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 pm Jan 19.