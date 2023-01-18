‘Art Against the Odds’ is an exhibit of work by prisoners in Wisconsin

Four years ago, when Debra Brehmer opened an envelope she received in the mail, tiny stamp-sized paintings tumbled out onto her desk.

The 1-by-1-inch artworks were abstract images of landscapes in earth tones that seemed to blend land and sky. The Miniatures were painted by inmate No. 132611 of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“I looked at the work and said, ‘These are so lovely,'” said Brehmer, owner and director of the Portrait Society Gallery of Contemporary Art.

Since then, Brehmer has continued to receive tiny paintings from M. Winston, who is incarcerated at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, and even displayed some of his art at the gallery. He’s serving a 30-year prison sentence with three years remaining. The self-taught artist often paints rural landscapes of Mississippi, harkening back to his childhood. Sometimes the art is of places he’s never been, like Alaska or Japan.

“The way he describes it is he is walking through the Prison halls or out in the yard and he just sees a place,” Brehmer said.

When he returns to his cell, he paints what he imagined.

“He’s incarcerated and he’s traveling in this way — imagining places,” Brehmer said, noting that Winston’s escapism from the harsh Realities of Prison is a “beautiful way to Survive in there.”

Brehmer decided to do more to highlight others who have found artmaking a respite from prison life.

For nearly two years, she’s been curating artwork from incarcerated individuals from across the state. The gallery worked with Shannon Ross’ organization, The Community, which focuses on decarceration and prison reform to solicit artwork from incarcerated individuals. While Brehmer expected a few replies, her request amassed more than 100 responses. She uncovered a hidden population of outsider artists whose works can rival those shown in prestigious galleries.

