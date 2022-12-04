Art Aficionados Preview Contemporary Exhibits At Wayne Art Center

RADNOR, PA — Jean McKinney, a longtime Volunteer at the Wayne Art Center, was overjoyed Friday night as she toured the new 27th International Juried Exhibition of Contemporary Fine Craft.

“The show is always amazing,” said McKinney, who helps set up, makes tags for artists and does whatever she can to help out in the galleries at the Radnor Township center at 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne. McKinney was among the more than 100 art aficionados who attended a preview of the CraftForms 2022 and The International Year of Glass, consisting of art created by 91 artists from 29 states, Canada, China and Taiwan.

The exhibits are open to the public from Saturday, Dec. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 21. Spectators viewed the work of artists who were selected by Jeannine Falino, a former curator of art at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, who teaches at the Parson School of Design in New York.

Falino attended the preview party, meeting with artists and guests. She credited the staff at the center for putting the show together. Getting the show ready is no simple task.

It starts with artists applying to display their work, which is also for sale. The work is then sent to the center by mail or delivery. It’s set up in the center’s galleries.

The party also featured a buffet provided by Culinary Delights by Catering By Design, Philadelphia, and jazz by Phyllis Chappel. The CraftForms exhibit features unique crafts, furniture, lights, pottery, and jewelry. The work ranged from a symmetrical wooden piece, The Feeling of Movement, by Derick Bencomo of Hawaii to a 90 by 90-inch, colorful Tapestry called Field Guide #1 Yellow Sedges, North by Mary Zicafoose of Nebraska. A simple clay and hand-carved Canoe with a pine tree called Slow Going by Kristen Cliffel of Ohio is also among the artwork. Beyond Glass Josephine Shea, an arts administrator and curator, selected the artwork for the Beyond Glass exhibit, which features one-of-a-kind creations made of glass, wood, metal and other objects.

She is an arts administrator, curator and educator. She Manages Art Bridges at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The work includes art by: Jack Larimore of Philadelphia: wood showing inner circles of a tree’s past.

Judy Jensen of Austin, Texas: painting on glass to show a Circus scene.

Gregory Nagle of Philadelphia: Scissors Cut, Bronze frames that become glass-topped tables to wall pieces with mirrored glass. The museum is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm More information is available here.