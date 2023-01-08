Arsenge Wenger to help ‘sleeping giant’ India develop soccer talent

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will work with India to develop its soccer talent as the sport’s national federation attempts to overhaul its “identity and philosophy,” the organization revealed on Saturday.

India, once called a “sleeping giant” by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, is 106th in world rankings and has not succeeded in drawing public attention in the cricket-obsessed country.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has frequently struggled with governance issues and was temporarily suspended by world governing body FIFA last year.