Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson wowed by Nuno Tavares’ goal for Marseille on loan

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is having a really good campaign on loan at Marseille, and he made the headlines again by scoring a fine goal earlier this week.

The 22-year-old Portuguese left-back joined the Gunners from Benfica in last year’s summer transfer window. He was viewed as a really exciting talent and he started off his Arsenal career very well too.

However, his fortunes changed at the beginning of this year, and he was sent out on loan to Marseille in the summer.

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson wowed by Nuno Tavares’ goal for Marseille on loan

Marseille returned to Ligue 1 action after the World Cup with a game against Toulouse at home on Thursday. Everyone expected Igor Tudor’s side to pick up a win and they did that in truly Sensational style.

It took the French Giants only 13 minutes to open the scoring and their lead was doubled just before half-time. In the second half, Marseille really stepped it up and picked up an emphatic 6-1 win.

Arsenal old-boy Sead Kolasinac was among the scorers and his calm Strike was really impressive. Tavares then got in on the act and scored a fantastic goal with his left foot.

The Gunners loanee shared a video of his Strike on Instagram Yesterday and he received a lot of love from his followers. Arsenal star Reiss Nelson seemed really impressed too.

‘Wow,’ he commented under the video of Tavares’ goal.

TBR View:

After Tavares’ underwhelming performances in the second half of last season, it was clear that Arteta wanted an upgrade at left-back. They brought in Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, and the Ukrainian has been brilliant whenever he has played.

Tavares, to be fair to him, has had a really good campaign on loan so far. He still struggles defensively on occasion, but at the other end of the pitch, he’s almost unplayable at times.

His goal against Toulouse is his fourth of the season already, which is excellent for a defender. This loan spell will benefit him massively in the coming years, but it still may not be enough for him to get into the Arsenal side where Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Tavares at the end of this season. We think Arsenal will sell him for a tidy profit.

