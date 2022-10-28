Arsenal’s PSV Horror show! Winners, Losers and ratings as sloppy Gunners crumble in Eindhoven

Loser: Mikel Arteta

The Arsenal boss named a Stronger team than he would have wanted against PSV, in a bid to get the result he needed to guarantee themselves top spot in Group A.

But his team selection didn’t pay off, with his side struggling to get any sort of rhythm.

The defeat means that there is still work to do for Arsenal next week when they host FC Zurich in their final game of the group stage.

That will mean Arteta will once again have the name of a strong side next Thursday night, which is far from ideal considering the Gunners visit Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League.

Loser: Gabriel Martinelli

He’s not had many of them this season, but this was a real off night for the Brazilian.

Whether it was the Tricky playing surface was unclear, but Martinelli just seemed to struggle with the basics all evening.

His touch was off, as was his passing. In fact, he lost possession 18 times during the 90 minutes, seven more than any other Arsenal player.

They had one big opportunity on the volley towards the end of the first half which they blazed over. It was the type of errant finish that summed up his night.

Loser: Rob Holding

Holding had enjoyed a decent group stage campaign up to this point, but he had no answer to the half-time arrival of De Jong.

The Arsenal centre-back was given a torrid time by the 32-year-old striker and was rolled far too easily for the opening goal.

Mikel Arteta hooked Holding soon after, replacing him with Gabriel Jesus as he opted to change his system.

It felt like the decision was also to protect Holding a bit, who seemed to have little answer to the physicality of de Jong.