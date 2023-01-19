Arsenal’s new Bukayo Saka scores a brilliant goal for Wilshere’s U18s

If you’re an Arsenal fan and are wondering if Hale End can produce another Bukayo Saka, look no further than 17-year-old Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The Gunners’ academy is among the finest in Europe. We’ve produced numerous world-class talents over the years, and Saka, who is a star for both Arsenal and England, is arguably the best of the lot.

Arsenal may soon have another player like the Englishman in Cozier-Duberry.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The SECRET MEETING That’s About To RUIN FOOTBALL.

Amario Cozier-Duberry scores a Bukayo Saka-esque goal for Arsenal U18s

Jack Wilshere took charge of the Arsenal U18s at the start of the season, and he has had an up-and-down campaign so far.

We’ve won just three of our first 10 games in the U18 Premier League and are sixth in the southern table, eight points behind second-place Crystal Palace, who have played two games more.

In the FA Youth Cup, however, we’ve been brilliant, beating Milwall 6-0 and then most recently, picking up a 3-2 win over Newcastle United this week.

The common theme in both games was that Cozier-Duberry was the star of the show. He scored a goal and provided two assists against Milwall, but it’s his Strike against the Magpies that you must watch!

Just like Saka has done numerous times for Arsenal, Cozier-Duberry received the ball on the right flank, drove into the box, cut inside and scored a fantastic goal with his left foot.

It really did remind us of Saka – what do you think? Watch the goal on Arsenal Academy’s official Twitter handle below.

The new Saka

Saka is still only 21 and he’ll hopefully be our star man for the next decade, if not more.

However, our Hale End academy has already produced another player who plays a very similar style of football as Saka, and he could become a regular in the senior side in the coming years as well.

Cozier-Duberry is one of our finest young talents. He’s very quick, excellent on the ball and his dribbling is fantastic. As the video shows above, he’s brilliant in front of goal too, making him the complete package.

We’re really excited to see more of Cozier-Duberry in the coming months and years.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images