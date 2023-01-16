Arsenal’s Derby masterclass! Winners, Losers & ratings as Odegaard inspires Gunners to HUGE Derby win over Spurs

Winner: Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Ukrainian was exceptional for Arsenal, causing Tottenham all sorts of problems with his quality and movement. As he always does in Arteta’s 4-3-3 system, he drifted inside from the left-back position whenever Arsenal were in possession, consistently causing an overload in the central midfield area which allowed the visitors to control the majority of the game. This was a game that perfectly highlighted why Zinchenko is now preferred to Kieran Tierney when he’s fit.

Winner: Martin Odegaard

It’s getting hard to find the superlatives to describe Arsenal’s captain, who enjoyed another superb performance for the league leaders. Fresh from picking up the Premier League’s player of the month award for December, Odegaard was pulling the strings again in the final third, especially in the first half when Arsenal were so dominant. His goal was expertly taken and takes his tally for the season to eight. He is also the first Arsenal club Captain to score an away goal in a north London Derby since Patrick Vieira in 2004. Not bad company to keep.

Winner: Aaron Ramsdale

When Arsenal needed their goalkeeper, they delivered. His save in the first half to deny Son Heung-Min was huge as it came Moments after Arsenal had got themselves in front and then he produced a Vital stop just before half-time to deny Kane a goal that would have given the hosts a huge boost going into the interval. It was a similar story from Ramsdale in the second half, with the Gunners keeper making more big stops from Kane and Ryan Sessegnon.