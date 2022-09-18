Arsenal’s Charlie Patino scores his 1st goal for Blackpool

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino made his return from injury earlier this week, coming on as a substitute for Blackpool against Rotherham United.

The midfielder had spent a little under a month out of action with an injury, so it made sense to ease him back in with an initial substitute appearance.

Patino was back in the starting lineup against Millwall at the weekend, and he made a big impact on his comeback start, scoring his side’s opening goal and equalizer.

Charlie Patino scores his first goal to get off the mark for the Seasiders, becoming the youngest Blackpool player to do so in the league for seven years. 🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/HAXC2mioCY — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) September 18, 2022

The goal wasn’t enough to secure his team any points in the end, with hosts Millwall scoring a second goal in the second half to take all three.

But it was another step forward for Patino, his first goal in English league football. The youngster had previously only scored one senior goal in the League Cup for Arsenal.

Often playing relatively deep in midfield, Patino isn’t the most prolific goalscorer. But whatever your position, you want to take your chances when they come.

Writing on Instagram after the match, Patino said: “Good to be back out there again today! Traveling fans were class as always. Shame about the result, but plenty of positives to take into the games after the international break. Happy to score my first goal for Blackpool FC.”