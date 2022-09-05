Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale slammed for strange goalkeeping decision for Antony’s Man United debut goal

New £86 million signing Antony opened the scoring – and his account for the Red Devils – after being played through by Marcus Rashford in the 35th minute.

The Brazilian produced a tidy left-foot finish into the far bottom corner and wheeled away in passionate celebration for his debut goal.

However, plenty of fans think Ramsdale made it a lot easier for the former Ajax man. Granted it was a one-on-one chance and not exactly a goalkeeping gaffe, but many believe Ramsdale went down too early in an effort to make the save.

In addition, some think he thought Antony was actually right-footed – hence why he dived at the near post and left the opposite side open.

Ramsdale quite literally couldn’t have made this any easier for Antony. Look at how far away from the ball he is, this could’ve been placed in the middle of the goal and it still goes in… #AFC https://t.co/KxQoLue53W — DAZ (@AFCDavid147) September 5, 2022

Where is he going there 😂😂😂 There is absolutely 0 chance Antony is going anywhere but where he went. Another Odd one from Ramsdale https://t.co/15Zis1y6wS — Wards (@Wards187) September 5, 2022

The 22-year-old is quite clearly a ‘leftie’ and that was pretty apparent in the way he shaped up to strike the ball.

Arsenal drew level through Bukayo Saka on the hour mark but Rashford struck twice to make it four wins in a row and inflict the Gunners’ first defeat of the season.

Image: Alamy