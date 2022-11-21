Arsenal want to sign 18-goal USA striker at Qatar World Cup

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are interested in signing FC Dallas and USA international striker Jesus Ferreira, according to GiveMeSport.

Arsenal linked with FC Dallas and USA striker Jesus Ferreira

The report has claimed that Arsenal have scouted Ferreira, and so have some Bundesliga clubs.

The Gunners will watch the USA international striker at the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar as well, according to the report.

The 21-year-old is part of the USA Squad for the Qatar World Cup.

GiveMeSport have described Ferreira as ‘an Instinctive finisher that loves to press and will thrive on the chances set up by Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson’.

Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Promising

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal make a move for Jesus Ferreira after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The 21-year-old is a versatile player who can operate as a centre-forward or in an attacking midfield role.

The USA international was brilliant for FC Dallas this season.

Ferreira made 31 starts and four substitute appearances in Major League Soccer for FC Dallas this campaign.

The striker scored 18 goals and gave six assists in those matches.

Now, clearly Ferreira is a very young player who is being seen as a long-term project by Arsenal.

Arsenal do have a very young and dynamic team, and the American striker could fit in nicely at the Emirates Stadium.

