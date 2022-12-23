Arsenal vs West Ham: Predictions, tips & betting

Mikel Arteta’s team are looking to get off to a strong start as the campaign resumes following the World Cup

Arsenal hope to preserve their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on West Ham on Boxing Day.

The Gunners are sitting pretty at the top of the table as the campaign resumes following the World Cup break while West Ham are just a point above the relegation zone.

Arsenal vs West Ham latest odds

Arsenal are big favorites to get the win in this game at odds of 1/2 (1.50) with bet365.

Away side West Ham, meanwhile, are the underdogs at 5/1 (6.00) and the draw at 10/3 (4.33).

Arsenal vs West Ham first goal scorer odds

In the absence of Gabriel Jesus because of his injury, Eddie Nketiah is the favorite to score the first goal of the game at odds of 9/2 (5.50) while team-mate Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are 11/2 (6.50).

West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio are the lowest-priced West Ham players to strike first at 11/1 (12.00).

Arsenal vs West Ham preview

Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe are both out for the Gunners for this game, as are Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko or Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal have lost just once in the Premier League this season, having gone eight games in a row without a loss.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are without Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet, while Nayef Aguerd and Alphonse Areola are expected to miss out this game.

While the home team are eager to enhance their hold on first place, West Ham are desperate for points to crawl up the Premier League table as they sit dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Arsenal vs West Ham tips and predictions

Arsenal may have some fitness issues heading into this game but they are big favorites for a reason so Backing them to get the three points at odds of 1/2 (1.50).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365