Arsenal vs. Tottenham Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

This season’s first edition of the North London Derby takes place Saturday, with Tottenham making the short journey to local rival Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

The hosts will be hoping to continue their rich vein of form this week against their neighbors, having won six of their opening seven Premier League games so far this season. The Gunners sit at the top of the table, one point clear of Defending Champions Manchester City, going into today’s early kickoff, although this Tottenham side will be no pushover.

Spurs are also just a point off the pace being set by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and remain unbeaten in the 2022 Premier League campaign thus far, with five wins and two draws. Before the international break, Antonio Conte’s men put Leicester City to the Sword with a 6-2 home win, including a 13-minute hat trick from star Son Heung-min.

Below, we’ll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Chris Brunskill/Fantastic/Getty Images



Arsenal vs. Tottenham: When and where?



Arsenal hosts Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff is set for 12:30 pm BST (7:30 am ET, 4:30 am PT).

How to watch the Arsenal vs. Tottenham game online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game — that’s where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by Encrypting your traffic, and it’s also a great idea if you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you’re able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like ours Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great ones VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free — the equivalent of $6.67 per month — if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Tottenham game in the US



This week’s Arsenal vs. Tottenham game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

Sling TV’s Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It’s $35 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services for soccer fans and, importantly for cord-cutters wanting to watch the Premier League, carries USA Network which airs several games that are not shown on Peacock. It’s pricey, though, with prices from $70 per month, so if you don’t plan on using FuboTV for its other soccer access — including FIFA World Cup, Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga MX and others — then you may be better served by Sling Blue, which also carries USA Network from $35 per month.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Tottenham game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Arsenal vs. Tottenham game is exclusive to BT Sport — showing on its BT Sport 1 and Ultimate channels — making the BT Sport app the go-to location for streaming the game live if you don’t already have the channels as part of your TV package.

BT Sport has the rights to several Premier League games, plus plenty of other sports coverage, over the course of the season. Cord-cutters can access its channels via the BT Sport website and app from £25 per month.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Tottenham game in Canada

If you want to stream the North London Derby live in Canada, you’ll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.