Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Predictions: EPL Matchweek 14 Best Bets

It is top against bottom in the EPL on Sunday and the high-flying Gunners should be backed to defeat Forest in north London

Arsenal will conclude the busy month of October — in which they will have played nine matches across all competitions — when they host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners are returning from a Thursday trip to the Netherlands, which didn’t go particularly well. A rotated, but still solid squad, fell 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven, failing to clinch the top spot in the Europa League’s Group A for the time being.

Mikel Arteta‘s side will now look to bounce back in the league after a disappointing draw away at Southampton last weekend, which saw rivals Manchester City narrow the gap at the top of the table to two points.

Meanwhile, Forest sit at the bottom of the table, having picked up nine points from their first 12 matches back in the Premier League.

They did, however, just take all three points from a home match against Liverpool last weekend, so Arsenal still have to be wary of their opposition.

Let’s take a look at the odds to pick out our Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest best bets.

John Arlia’s 2022-23 EPL Betting Record: 13-14 (+1.9 Units)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Odds

3-Way Handicap : Arsenal (-500) | Draw (+575) | Forest (+1350)

: Arsenal (-500) | Draw (+575) | Forest (+1350) Over/Under Goals : Over 3.5 (+115) | Under 3.5 (-160)

: Over 3.5 (+115) | Under 3.5 (-160) Both Teams to Score: Yes (+110) | Well (-155)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest odds are current as of Thursday, Oct. 27, at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Arsenal are heavy favorites in this match, which isn’t exactly a surprise since these two sides sit on opposite ends of the table. Oddsmakers don’t expect Forest to find the back of the net in what should be a higher-scoring game.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

After failing to win their last two matches, Arsenal should put out a full-strength squad against Forest as Arteta tries to steady the ship.

The Gunners still sit atop the league and their UEL group, but the manager will want his team to get back to the winning ways that characterized the early part of this season.

You would expect that Forest at home would be the perfect fixture for Arsenal to break out of this mini slump, but the newly-promoted side has been quite difficult to break down in recent weeks.

Forest have only conceded two goals in their last four matches, with the English goalkeeper Dean Henderson earning Man-of-the-Match honors for his seven-save performance against Liverpool.

Still, Steve Cooper‘s side has only mustered two goals of their own during that stretch, and their eight goals scored in league play thus far is the second-fewest in the Premier League (Wolves – 5).

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal have yet to drop points at home this season and I don’t foresee that changing this weekend.

While the Gunners have failed to win their last two matches, they have still controlled the play for long stretches and held the advantage in possession and expected goals (xG).

Forest will likely sit back and invite Arsenal forward, which probably won’t be a good strategy over 90 minutes.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Best Bets

➕ Arsenal Win to Nil (-120) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 1.2 Units

The Gunners are certainly capable of conceding a Silly goal, but the defense — anchored by William Saliba and Gabriel — have generally kept poor teams out.

Arsenal’s league clean sheets have come against Palace, Bournemouth, Brentford, and Leeds, all clubs currently in the bottom half of the table.

After being at fault for PSV’s second on Thursday, I’m expecting a bounce-back performance from Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal net.

➕ Correct Score: 1:0, 2:0, or 3:0 (+160) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 0.5 Units

Given our outlay for the clean sheet, there’s no need to invest too much here.

However, I do think this could be a Worthwhile bet, as I’m expecting the combination of Arsenal’s tired legs and Forest’s recent defensive improvements to keep this match lower scoring.