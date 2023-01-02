Arsenal vs Newcastle: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table, but the Magpies are looking strong in third place

Arsenal can maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Newcastle on Tuesday.

The Gunners sit seven points clear at the top of the league but they face a tough test as it is third-placed Newcastle they are up against in their first game of 2023.

Arsenal vs Newcastle latest odds

Arsenal are the favorites to win this game on home soil at odds of 4/5 (1.80) with bet365.

Newcastle are the Outsiders to get three points at 16/5 (4.20) and the draw is set at 14/5 (3.80).

Arsenal vs Newcastle first goal scorer odds

Eddie Nketiah has scored in each of his last three Appearances in all competitions and is the favorite to get the first goal of the match at odds of 5/1 (6.00) while team-mate Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are available at 6/1 (7.00).

Despite not having scored since late-October, Callum Wilson is the away side’s lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 7/1 (8.00) while Chris Wood is on offer at 17/2 (9.50).

Arsenal vs Newcastle preview

Both of these teams are in fantastic form heading into the top of the table Clash at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are on a five-game winning run in the Premier League and have not lost in the English top-flight since early September.

They are still without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson for this game, while Emile Smith Rowe is still a doubt.

Newcastle slipped up with a 0-0 draw in their latest game against Leeds, bringing an end to an eight-game winning run.

The Magpies have not been beaten in any competition since Liverpool got the better of them in late-August.

Arsenal vs Newcastle tips and predictions

There have been over 2.5 goals in all but two of Arsenal’s home games in all competitions and in all but three of Newcastle’s away matches this season. Backing over 2.5 goals in this game at 4/5 (1.80) looks a smart bet, alternatively both teams to score is priced at 3/4 (1.75).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365