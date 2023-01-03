Arsenal vs. Newcastle live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch, start time, odds

Premier League leaders Arsenal have a chance to move 10 points clear at the top when they face Newcastle on Tuesday, the perfect start to a run of games that will see them play Tottenham and Manchester United before the end of January. However, they are likely to face a Stern test against another surprising side near the summit. Newcastle are unbeaten in the top flight since August and sit third in the table.

Eddie Howe’s side have the best defensive record in the Premier League, but Arsenal are only just behind them. Crucially the Gunners are also scoring plenty, but will that be enough to earn them what would be a Vital three points? Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 3 | Time: 2:45 pm ET

Tuesday, Jan. 3 | 2:45 pm ET Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

USA | fuboTV (free trial) Odds: Arsenal -133; Draw +270; Newcastle +360 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Storylines

Arsenal: Memories of last season’s Disastrous result at St. James’ Park, when a 2-0 defeat cost Mikel Arteta’s side any realistic chance of Qualifying for the Champions League, will not have faded in north London, not least for the jubilance with which Newcastle celebrated their spoiling role.

Still, Arsenal have changed since then, particularly in defense, where the addition of Oleksandr Zinchenko has brought a control and security against the counter that his new team could have done with in May. William Saliba has also added authority to the defense even if he has struggled since returning from the World Cup.

Newcastle: The 0-0 draw with Leeds on New Year’s Eve was an eye-opening game for Howe, one of the first games this season where his opponents seem to have set up solely to defend against the Magpies, who were treated with the respect usually afforded to a “Big Six” team. Whether they are worthy of such a lofty company may become clear at the Emirates.

“I think we’ll learn a lot,” Howe said. “I think it’ll be a fascinating, high-level game that’s going to be really good examination of how far we’ve come … I think they were already on a journey of improvement last season but Arsenal have continued to grow from that moment. I’ve watched a lot of them this year and been hugely impressed.”

Prediction

Two impressive teams will give themselves a great deal of difficulties, but Arsenal might just have the sprinkling of final-third excellence to shade the game. Pick: Arsenal 2, Newcastle 1.