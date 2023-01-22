Arsenal vs Manchester United: Watch goals & EPL Highlights

Arsenal fell behind for only the fourth time in the Premier League this season when Marcus Rashford scored a superb long-range goal for Manchester United.

Rashford’s fine goal arrived 17 minutes into Sunday’s game at the Emirates Stadium.

The England forward collected the ball from Bruno Fernandes 35 yards from goal before dribbling past Thomas Party and firing in a fierce shot to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Marcus Rashford pictured (right) after shooting to score for Manchester United against Arsenal IMAGO/Colorsport

United’s 1-0 lead was then wiped out within seven minutes thanks to Eddie Nketiah’s sixth goal in his last seven games.

Nketiah headed home emphatically from the center of the six-yard box after a fine cross from Granit Xhaka.

Scroll to Continue

Arsenal completed the turnaround and took the lead eight minutes into the second half courtesy of a fine strike from Bukayo Saka.

Saka collected the ball on the right wing before cutting inside, dancing around Christian Eriksen and bending a shot beyond David de Gea from 25 yards.

It was Saka’s third goal in his last three games against United.

But Arsenal could only hold onto their lead for five minutes before Lisandro Martinez equalized with his first Premier League goal.

Arsenal keeper Ramsdale failed to catch cleanly from a corner kick and Martinez reacted quickest to head the loose ball into the roof of the net.

More to follow.