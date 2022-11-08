Arsenal vs Brighton: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Gunners are looking to continue their quest for silverware by ensuring they remain in the Carabao Cup beyond the third round

Arsenal can make it four wins in a row in all competitions when they take on Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The Gunners are top of the Premier League and through to the next round of the Europa League, so they will be eager to continue their fight on multiple fronts by progressing in the cup.

Brighton, meanwhile, are looking good in recent weeks, having demolished Chelsea 4-1 and followed that up with a 3-2 win against Wolves at the weekend.

Arsenal vs Brighton latest odds

Arsenal are the big favorites to get the win against the Seagulls, with bet365 offering them at odds of 7/10 (1.70).

Brighton are the underdogs to win this match at 4/1 (5.00) with the draw available odds of 11/4 (3.75).

Arsenal vs Brighton first goal scorer odds

Gabriel Jesus is on a bit of a goal drought, having failed to find the net in Arsenal’s last nine matches. Nevertheless, he is the favorite to get the first goal of the game at odds of 4/1 (5.00), while Khayon Edwards is 9/2 (5.50).

Danny Welbeck is Brighton’s lowest-priced player to strike first at 8/1 (9.00)while Deniz Undav is set at 17/2 (9.50).

Arsenal vs Brighton preview

Mikel Arteta has said he will pick a strong starting XI to line up at the Emirates Stadium this week.

The Gunners boss hopes to ensure his side competes for silverware this season and the Carabao Cup is one his side will be sure to take seriously.

“It is a different competition but the purpose is the same, to play as good as we can, win the game and go into the next round,” he said. “We’re going to pick a very competitive team. I think everyone deserves chances, and we’ll make some changes with judgment in relation to the load of the players, but we’ll play to win.”

The Coach is still without Emile Smith Rowe for this game, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to miss out again after picking up a muscle injury against Zurich in the Europa League last week.

There are no new injury problems for Brighton Coach Roberto De Zerbi to deal with, as Jakub Moder is the only long-term absentee.

The Seagulls Coach has said he will make some changes to the team that beat Wolves at the weekend, but promised a strong line up.

Arsenal vs Brighton tips and predictions

Arsenal are looking Stronger heading into this game and are taking this competition seriously. Backing them to win at odds of 7/10 (1.70) looks worth a punt, but Brighton will be up for a fight, so Backing both teams to score at 4/5 (1.80) is also enticing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

