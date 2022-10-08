Arsenal up for Manager, Player and Goal of the Month

Jonas Eidevall is up for Manager of the Month for September, Beth Mead and Rafaelle are up for Player of the Month, and Mead and Stina Blackstenius are up for Goal of the Month.

Manager of the Month

Two wins with two clean sheets and eight goals scored sees Jonas Eidevall up for the Manager of the Month award.

He is up against Manchester United’s Marc Skinner (P2 W2 GS6 GC0) and Aston Villa’s Carla Ward (P2 W2 GS6 GC3).

Player of the Month

Beth Mead and Rafaelle Souza have both been nominated for the Player of the Month award for September.

Mead has started the season in the same form that saw her pick up the Golden Boot at the Euros and win the England Player of the Year award, making it a clean sheet for Arsenal with Bukayo Saka picking up the men’s award.

The forward has three goals and two assists in just two games.

Rafaelle helped guide Arsenal to clean sheets in both those games while also getting on the scoresheet herself with a great header against Tottenham in the North London Derby.

They are up against Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), and Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Goal of the Month

Mead also makes the Goal of the Month Finalists for her Strike against Spurs as Arsenal won 4-0.

Stina Blackstenius’s Strike against Brighton also gets a nod.

They are up against Park v Liverpool, Neville v Leicester City, Daly v Manchester City and Coombs v Aston Villa.

You can vote with the following links: