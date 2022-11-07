Arsenal, Tottenham in battle to sign 22-goal international striker also firmly on Radar of Man Utd

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly ‘considering’ making a move for a Lille striker who will be looking to showcase his talents at the World Cup in Qatar.

Jonathan David has been a Premier League target for some time, with Manchester United known to have considered a move in the past while also continuing to watch the Canadian’s progress in France.

The 22-year-old has made a fine start to the new campaign, scoring nine goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances.

David, meanwhile, is also in fine form for his country, netting 22 times in just 34 international appearances.

The Lille Attacker will be in action in Qatar, with Canada in Group F alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

A strong showing in the showpiece event will certainly heighten talk of a move to the Premier League.

Indeed, a recent report suggested that David is on United’s three-man shortlist to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford, amid Chelsea interest.

But now GiveMeSport’s Dean Jones has revealed that David ‘has been considered’ by the Gunners and Spurs.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his forward options, with Arsenal now in the middle of a Premier League title race.

The Gunners chief currently has Eddie Nketiah as backup to Gabriel Jesus, although Gabriel Martinelli can also play centrally.

Jesus made an immediate impact in north London but has now gone nine games without a goal.

As for Tottenhamthey still have concerns over Harry Kane’s long-term future at the club.

Bayern Munich continues to court the England skipper, who is desperate to add some silverware to his goalscoring achievements.

Premier League perfect for Lille hotshot

As for David‘s chances of earning a move to England, Jones thinks it’s a distinct possibility.

They told GiveMeSport: “One of the best Emerging forwards in Europe, David has the potential to earn himself a Massive move this winter.

“He has been considered by Premier League clubs including Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal. But there is potential too for a club like Manchester United to make a move if he makes a big enough splash in Qatar.

“He really is an impressive forward, with 9 goals for Lille this season prior to this weekend’s football. At an international level, he has 22 goals from 34 international appearances—a great record.

“We do not yet know the fee he would move for, but success in front of goal over the next month or so will Catapult him beyond the £40 million figure that is currently being mooted.

“He is a serious Talent that will land at a big club soon.”

David wants a chance at a bigger club

Only recently David gave a boost to potential suitors by revealing he wants a move to a ‘massive club’.

“I was always watching European football on TV. So, for me, that was always the goal. For me it was, I only wanted to go to Europe,” David said.

“The next step is always growing, having more ambition, a bigger club.

“Every player wants to play for a massive club in their life. I think if I had the chance to do it, I’ll go for it for sure.”

David also only appears to have his eyes on England and Spain for his next destination.

They added: “They are two different leagues [Premier League and La Liga]. But I think I can adapt to both for sure.

“I think with the experience that I’ve had here in France, it will help me a lot if I need to adapt to some place else a lot faster. I think both Leagues suit me.”

READ MORE: Arsenal transfer Truths Revealed as Gunners shot down by Attacker now tearing up the Premier League