Arsenal to watch ‘very talented’ 18-goal striker at World Cup

Arsenal plan to watch Jesus Ferreira during the World Cup, with the 21-year-old expected to lead the line for the USMNT in Qatar, according to journalist Dean Jones writing for Give Me Sport.

January is shaping up to be a crucial month for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s men top the Premier League table. And you can feel the belief in a potential title charge starting to build.

It does appear that Arsenal could do with further depth in a couple of areas. And one such position may perhaps be up front, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah shouldering the responsibility so far.

Arsenal plan to watch Jesus Ferreira

The pair have been superb this season. But the feelings about their striker options will change completely should either suffer any injuries over the coming months.





It seems that Arsenal have their eye on another goalscorer. And they may get to look at him at the World Cup.

Jones was discussing some of the young talents to look out for at the tournament. And one name he picked out was the US striker Ferreira – with the Gunners admirers of the youngster.

“The USA face Wales on Monday and 21-year-old Ferreira will probably have the No.9 role. He is an instinctive finisher that loves to press and will thrive on the chances set up by Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson,” he told Give Me Sport.

“Arsenal have scouted him while Bundesliga Clubs have an eye on him too.”

The title of the piece points out that Arsenal plan to Scout Ferreira during the tournament. So it would appear that their interest is very current.

Ferreira goes into the tournament off the back of a brilliant year with FC Dallas. They scored 18 goals in 33 league games this past season. The Colombian-born striker also provided six assists.

He is also someone with an impressive strike-rate on the international stage.

US Coach Gregg Berhalter has previously described him as a ‘very talented’ player and praised his defensive work-rate.

So it will be very interesting to see how he fares over the coming weeks – and whether that then tempts Arsenal to make a move.