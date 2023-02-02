Arsenal target Warren Zaire-Emery makes PSG history with Sensational goal

Warren Zaire-Emery has exploded onto the scene in recent weeks after the PSG wonderkid made his debut for the club. And now, the reported Arsenal target has made even more history.

Having become the French club’s youngest-ever player, the 16-year-old midfielder last night became PSG’s youngest-ever goalscorer, with Zaire-Emery capping off a 3-1 win against Montpellier with a well-taken goal deep into stoppage time.

Warren Zaïre-Emery, devenu le plus jeune buteur de l’histoire du club ⚽️✨#MHSCPSG pic.twitter.com/yRC1EQqTcj — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 2, 2023

A Talent lauded by L’Equipe as ‘a superstar in the making’ Zaire-Emery is making good on his Sensational potential by quickly becoming a key member of Christophe Galtier’s PSG plans. And for Arsenal, it makes sense why the Gunners are so interested in the teenager.

Arsenal keen on move for PSG Sensation Zaire-Emery

As reported by RMC Sport, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are keen on signing Zaire-Emery, with the midfielder clearly seen by the Arsenal manager as a Talent for the future and a player who could fit in well with the Premier League leaders, who have seen their entire success has been built from trusting young players.

21-year-old’s Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli have been Instrumental for Arsenal this season, whilst 24-year-old Martin Odegaard is one of the youngest Captains in the Premier League. And for Zaire-Emery, a move to the English capital could be enticing.

Indeed, whilst Zaire-Emery is currently on track to star for PSG for many years to come, the Parisian club’s track record of selling academy graduates is one that could hint at a potential sale in the future, with the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Moussa Diaby and Kingsley Coman all leaving well before their peaks.

And with Zaire-Emery now becoming the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer, interest will be sure to peak for the teenager as we head into the second-half of the season, where Arsenal will surely want to land the 16-year-old sensation.

