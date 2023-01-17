Arsenal prepare their Mudryk revenge: Declan Rice is the top target

When many people saw Mykhailo Mudryk wearing the Arsenal shirt, Todd Boehly saw the perfect opportunity to throw some dynamite into the mix. Chelsea announced the signing of the Ukrainian winger after paying Shakhtar €100 million – a fee that The Gunners weren’t willing to stump up.

However, Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Arsenal have had their plate on the slow heat for a while. Declan Rice passed through the Chelsea youth system and the club have been following his progress for years. So, if Arsenal get him, it would be a huge coup for the club and one that would hurt those at Chelsea.

Full screen Declan Rice played in West Ham’s 1-0 loss to Wolves on 14 January. PETER NICHOLLS Reuters

Reports suggest Rice is top of the list at the Emirates Stadium

According to The Times, Arsenal have made Declan Rice their number one target for the summer of 2023 and they believe they can beat Chelsea to the signing. The England international has a contract with West Ham until June 2024 and, after rejecting up to three renovation proposals last summer, when Manchester United rejected signing him for £150 million. The club will have to let Rice go for free if they don’t sell him this summer.

However, as shown with the transfers of both João Félix and Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal won’t pay over the odds for anyone. Not even Declan Rice.

Arsenal’s Champions League pursuit is a factor

Although Chelsea looked to be the favorite in the race for Rice, it now seems that Arsenal are prepared to go up to £80 million for the player. The Times says that Arsenal’s strong league position puts them in a good place to be able to convince the midfielder.

Rice, were he to sign, would fight for a place alongside Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, the two pillars of Arteta’s midfield. However, if the team goes on to win the league and thus qualify for the Champions League, it is assumed that more reinforcements would be needed.