Arsenal now want a 12-goal striker compared to Thierry Henry, Palace & Villa also keen

Arsenal are now keen to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa also interested.

That is according to Milan Live in Italy, who believe the Premier League trio have been alerted to the France international after he enjoyed a stunning start to the season.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace & Aston Villa eye Thuram

Well, the 25-year-old has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe so far this term, and the Premier League trio aren’t the only ones keen to sign him.

Milan Live add that Atlético Madrid and AC Milan are interested in Thuram, who has scored 12 goals in just 15 appearances in the current campaign.

The Parma-born striker has also provided three assists, which means he averages a goal involvement every game.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Milan Live believe Paolo Maldini – Director of Football at the San Siro – is on the lookout for a new striker with Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to retire soon, while Divock Origi has not lived up to expectations.

Thuram’s contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season, so somebody could be set to secure themselves a bargain in 2023 if he fails to sign a new deal.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace or Aston Villa could sign Henry 2.0

Interestingly – for those of you who don’t know much about Thuram – the Borussia Monchengladbach No.10 has been compared to Thierry Henry.

It was none other than Arsene Wenger who made the comparison when speaking to Der Spiegel.

The Frenchman said: “Thierry Henry had the timing of the smartest footballers. He was also very strong physically, and technically he could do everything. In fact, there’s a player in the Bundesliga who reminds me of him – Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach.”

Thuram certainly has a long way to go until he matches the career of Henry, but if he maintains his current form and secures a move to the Premier League, who knows what Legacy he could create in England.

