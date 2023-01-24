Arsenal, Man United set Premier League TV record in USA

NBC Sports have broken the all-time Premier League viewership record in the United States. Sunday’s game between Arsenal and Manchester United averaged 2.3 million viewers across NBC, Telemundo and Peacock Premium.

The thrilling game between Arsenal and Manchester United ended 3-2 to the Gunners after a late goal sealed the win in an end-to-end match. Televised from 11:30AM to 1:30PM ET, the viewership numbers were helped by the game being shown live via the over-the-air NBC network on a Sunday, which is uncommon.

For NBCUniversal, it was the perfect storm.

Premier League TV record broken in United States

Looking closer at the numbers, 1.92 million watched the game in English across NBC and Peacock combined. Meanwhile, 382,000 viewers watched the live in Spanish via Telemundo. Together, the viewing total equals 2,302,000 people.

For Peacock specifically, NBC Sports set a record for a simulstreamed Premier League match, with an average minute audience (AMA) of 510,000 viewers for the match.

Given the popularity of Arsenal and Manchester United among American soccer fans, the number shouldn’t come as a surprise. Both teams are benefitting from a resurgence on the field, which certainly helped the viewing number.

The previous Premier League TV record was for a 2022 Manchester Derby that averaged 1.76 million viewers. Sunday’s Arsenal-Man United match was far greater than the previous Premier League TV record viewerships too.

Overall, across the four television match windows last weekend Friday through Sunday, NBC Sports averaged a total audience delivery of 947,000 viewers. To date, it’s the largest average audience for a Premier League Fan Fest. Orlando was the eighth Fan Fest to be presented by NBC Sports and the Premier League, and the second this season, following the Philadelphia fan fest in October.

Orlando’s Premier League Fan Fest was held at Universal CityWalk outside Universal Studios.