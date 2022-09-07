Arsenal man got it ‘all wrong’ for Manchester United’s 2nd goal

Rio Ferdinand has commented on the role of William Saliba in Manchester United’s second goal against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking on Five, Ferdinand said that Saliba should have run back earlier to deal with the threat of Marcus Rashford, who put United back in front.

Saliba has enjoyed a strong start to life in English football but endured a tough afternoon at Old Trafford as Arsenal lost their 100 per cent record.

Ferdinand said that Saliba lost track of the ball and his man during a crucial period of the game that Arsenal did not recover from.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

They said: “Lack of experience. They could work on this all week but it’s in the game, identifying situations quickly. The best Defenders see situations early and then deal with it or push people in the right positions.

“When the ball went to Bruno, the Arsenal Defenders should still be favourites. You know Rashford wants to run in behind.

“The first thing Saliba especially should have done in this situation is run back. Sprint. I’m going to race Rashford and I’m going to go first.

“If you watch it, Saliba’s body, he does a full 360. Worst thing you can do as a centre-back because you lose the ball, you lose the player – you’re out of the game. Saliba, I think his body position was all wrong.”

Part of Saliba’s development will be dealing with these difficult, high-profile moments and coming back stronger after learning from them.

When you play with a high line against a Frontline as rapid as United’s, it is hard for any defender and so it proved for Saliba.

The key for him and Arsenal is to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, as the Europa League gets underway this week, before hosting Everton this weekend.