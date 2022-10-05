Arsenal loanee scores important goal to push league leaders

Arsenal’s Tyreece John-Jules has been in and out of the starting lineup in the opening 12 games of the League One season, starting five of them and coming off the bench in the other seven.

Tuesday night’s game against Cambridge United was an example of the latter, as John-Jules was brought on with 23 minutes left to play and the scores at 0-0.

Along with fellow substitute Kyle Edwards, John-Jules changed the game for Ipswich.

The striker took just five minutes to score, turning a deflected cross home from close range, before Edwards scored twice in 11 minutes to make it 3-0. You can watch John-Jules’ goal here from 0:45.

The win leaves Ipswich in the promotion places and one point off Plymouth Argyle, who are currently top of the table. Although John-Jules hasn’t always been starting, he’s certainly playing his part in a team picking up plenty of good results.

John-Jules needed that goal, as he hasn’t been scoring freely with Ipswich despite some positive individual performances.

The 21-year-old won Goal of the Month in August, but that was his only goal on loan until Tuesday. He now has two in 508 league minutes (which equates to a little under six full 90s).

The more he scores, the easier it should be to get more consistency in his minutes. Ipswich next travel to Morecambe on Saturday at 15:00 BST.