Arsenal loanee Balogun nets another brilliant goal in France – 101 Great Goals

The fine campaign being enjoyed by on-loan Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun in France has continued late on Thursday evening.

Hitman Balogun, of course, secured a fresh departure from the Emirates during the summer transfer window.

Despite a largely productive loan spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough over the 2nd half of last season, Mikel Arteta and co. evidently came to the conclusion that the England youth international was not yet ready to contribute on a weekly basis back in north London.

Balogun, in turn, was farmed out once more, on this occasion linking up with Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims.

Brentford, UK. 13th Aug, 2021. Folarin Balogun during the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford, England on 13 August 2021. Photo by Andrew Aleksiejczuk/PRiME Media Images. (Alamy Stock Photo)

And what a stint he has since gone on to enjoy in France.

After bagging eight goals across just over a thousand minutes of action before tonight, the 21-year-old went on to add to his tally once more a short time ago.

Afforded another start in Reims’ Ligue 1 meeting Stade Rennais, Balogun broke free in the heart of the penalty area with just five minutes on the clock.

And, picked out by Alexis Flips, the Arsenal man went on to make no mistake, rifling a superb volleyed finish into the roof of the net to open the scoring at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II:

Another Ligue 1 goal for Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogu! 💥 That’s the 21-year-old’s ninth in 16 Appearances for Reims this season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s2TRlwXGHE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 29, 2022

