Arsenal Ligue 1 loanee scores his 8th goal of the season
Nice's Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe (R) scores his team's second goal during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and ES Troyes AC (ESTAC) at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France, on October 9, 2022. (Photo (by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Nice's Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe (C) scores the 0:1 goal during the European Conference League 1st Round Group D football match 1. FC Slovacko vs OGG Nice in Uherske Hradiste, Czech Republic, on October 6, 2022. (Photo by RADEK MICA /AFP via Getty Images)
Nice’s Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe (C) scores the opening goal during 1. FC Slovacko vs OGG Nice on October 6, 2022. (Photo by RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe helped OGC Nice to their best result of the season by far on Wednesday, scoring a brace against Montpellier.

Just 15 minutes into the first half, Pepe opened the scoring for Nice.

After a strong run by Khephren Thuram, the midfielder found Pepe in space on the right, and the Winger finished clinically with a first-time effort into the near post.

Thuram doubled Nice’s lead before half-time, and Pepe made sure of the result around 10 minutes into the second period.

Former Gunner Aaron Ramsey picked up the ball in midfield, before finding Pepe out on the right again. The Winger cut inside the defender before sending a deflected effort past the goalkeeper for 3-0.

Pepe subsequently came off in the 67th minute, and Nice added to their lead late on, eventually winning 6-1.

Nice's French midfielder Sofiane Diop (L) and Nice's Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe (R) celebrate scoring the 0:1 goal during the European Conference League 1st Round Group D football match 1. FC Slovacko vs OGG Nice in Uherske Hradiste, Czech Republic, on October 6, 2022. (Photo by RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nice’s French midfielder Sofiane Diop (L) and Nice’s Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe (R) celebrate scoring the 0:1 goal during the European Conference League 1st Round Group D football match 1. FC Slovacko vs OGG Nice in Uherske Hradiste, Czech Republic, on October 6, 2022. (Photo by RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pepe now has eight goals for Nice this season, a solid tally with a few more months of the campaign left to go.

On Sunday, Nice will face Stade de Reims and Arsenal’s only higher-scoring loanee – Folarin Balogun (10 goals).

You can watch all the goals from the Nice-Montpellier Clash here, with Pepe’s efforts at 0:50 and 2:15.

