Arsenal Ligue 1 loanee scores his 8th goal of the season

Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe helped OGC Nice to their best result of the season by far on Wednesday, scoring a brace against Montpellier.

Just 15 minutes into the first half, Pepe opened the scoring for Nice.

After a strong run by Khephren Thuram, the midfielder found Pepe in space on the right, and the Winger finished clinically with a first-time effort into the near post.

Thuram doubled Nice’s lead before half-time, and Pepe made sure of the result around 10 minutes into the second period.

Former Gunner Aaron Ramsey picked up the ball in midfield, before finding Pepe out on the right again. The Winger cut inside the defender before sending a deflected effort past the goalkeeper for 3-0.

Pepe subsequently came off in the 67th minute, and Nice added to their lead late on, eventually winning 6-1.

Pepe now has eight goals for Nice this season, a solid tally with a few more months of the campaign left to go.

On Sunday, Nice will face Stade de Reims and Arsenal’s only higher-scoring loanee – Folarin Balogun (10 goals).

You can watch all the goals from the Nice-Montpellier Clash here, with Pepe’s efforts at 0:50 and 2:15.