Arsenal learn sky-high cost to snare goal-crazy Winger as midfielder snubs move; Conte wants the Tottenham star to follow him to his next job

Arsenal are considering their next move after being hit with an £88m fee for a winger, Antonio Conte reportedly wants a top Tottenham star to follow him to his next club, while Thursday’s Transfer Gossip claims West Ham are in talks over a £25m raid on Aston Villa.

MOUSSA DIABY PRICE TAG SET FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal have learned the huge fee they must meet if they want to take Moussa Diaby away from Bayer Leverkusen this month.

The Gunners’ wish to sign a new Winger is well documented this month after being pipped by Chelsea to Mykhaylo Mudryk. It’s safe to say Ian Wright did not take too kindly to Chelsea’s behaviour.

With the Gunners now going back to the drawing board, they are considering a host of alternative options. Raphinha has been mentioned as a potential target, but the Brazilian has made his intentions about staying at Barcelona clear.

They could, however, have more Joy if they pursue a move for Leverkusen star Diaby.

He boasts a formidable record in front of goal, scoring 43 goals and adding 37 assists from 146 appearances. That means the France Winger has a goal involvement every 1.83 matches played – better than one every two appearances.

However, with his impressive record now comes an eye-watering price – and Leverkusen are understandably not willing to consider a cut-price sale.

And according to Sky Sports, they are demanding a fee equal to what Chelsea are paying for Mudryk. That, therefore, means, Arsenal will need to cough up around £88m if they want to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates.

With Newcastle also keen, Leverkusen are making it clear with his price that they don’t want to lose their star man mid-season. With a contract until 2025, and with the Antony transfer also cited, it’s easy to understand their thinking.

Youri Tielemans hopes fade for Arsenal

Arsenal continue to be linked with Youri Tielemans as they seek to land a new midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is also hunting cover and competition for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey over the second half of the season. And one name they have reportedly tracked is Leicester star Tielemans.

His deal at the King Power expires this summer and the Belgian is ready to leave on a free. However, Arsenal are looking to sign him now and give themselves another midfield option during the run-in.

Competition to land the Belgian is also tough with Newcastle also among his suitors.

But according to Fabrizio Romanotalking to WettfreundeTielemans has decided to see out the season with the Foxes.

As a result, he will enter the free-transfer market and potentially secure himself a more lucrative deal.

And while Arsenal are still in the running come the summer, their chances of a January deal appear bleak.

Speaking earlier this month, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers was giving little away over Tielemans.

“It has gone on for a while, but it’s all based around the player, ultimately. His commitment is no less now to what it was when I first came in – if not even more. He’s loved his time here and is still loving his time here,” he said.

CONTE WANTS HOJBJERG TO FOLLOW HIM TO JUVENTUS

Antonio Conte wants to bring Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with him to Juventus, amid growing rumors the Italian will leave Tottenham.

Conte’s future as Spurs boss looks increasingly perilous in the wake of some disappointing results of late. And with a deal due to expire this summer, doubts are emerging that he will sign an extension. Furthermore, one pundit has explained why a Bizarre Tactic may even cost him his job.

With that in mind, thoughts are turning to whom Tottenham could appoint next.

As for Conte, he is unlikely to be out of work for long. Regarded as one of the world’s elite coaches, he is likely to be in demand very quickly.

The strongest links have come from Juventus, for whom Conte led to three straight Serie A titles earlier in his career.

And according to a Bizarre report in CalciomercatoConte is already making transfer plans for his prospective new club.

They claim Conte, were he to succeed Maximiliano Allegri in the hotseat, will look to Lure Hojbjerg from Spurs as his first signing. The Dane has been in excellent form this season and is arguably Tottenham’s most consistent star.

As such, it’s little wonder to see a string of clubs sitting up and taking notice of his performances.

However, the Italian report appears to have little substance to it. While Conte may well depart, it seems a stretch to say he’s already planning to bring Hojberg with him. More amusingly, they also state that Juventus believe a deal can be done with Spurs for a fee of around £35m.

Little chance of that, anytime soon!

WEST HAM LAUNCH MOVE TO SIGN DANNY INGS

West Ham have made a move to bring Danny Ings to the club this month as they look to fire their way to safety.

The Hammers are performing significantly worse than expected this season and are currently in the relegation zone. And for a team that spent well over £150m this summer, that has left David Moyes clinging to his job.

To that end, a report has revealed the list of four names in contention to succeed Moyes, including a Tottenham flop.

However, Moyes appears to still have the backing of the West Ham board – for now.

One of the reasons they find themselves where they are is due to a lack of goals. Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca has struggled to find his best form, with the Irons netting just 15 goals this season.

In order to fix that, the Daily Telegraph claims they are trying to prize Ings away from Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old has found himself struggling for game time at Villa since the appointment of Unai Emery. The Spaniard has been picking Ollie Watkins alongside Leon Bailey – and the pair have struck up a good understanding.

Ings finds himself on the bench as a result – but he could improve his situation with a move to Villa.

They bought the former England striker for £25m in summer 2021. Contracted to 2024, it would take a similar fee to prize him away.

Talks are reportedly ongoing and it is said that all parties are open to the potential deal.

