Arsenal join race for 19-goal striker despite claims he’s ‘going to Liverpool’

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Marcos Leonardo following claims that the ‘next Neymar’ was on his way to Liverpool, according to Calciomercato.

In the summer of 2019, Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal from the fourth tier of Brazilian football. Marquinhos, meanwhile, had never scored a league goal before they Rocked up at the Emirates Stadium a couple of months ago.

19-year-old Marcos Leonardo, in contrast, would arrive in North London having firmly established himself as one of the most influential forwards in the very top of the Brazilian game. He is far further along in his development than either Martinelli or Marquinhos were when the Gunners made their move.

This season alone, a teenager dubbed ‘the next Neymar’ has 19 goals and five assists; a tally that looks even more impressive when you consider he is plying his trade for struggling Santos.

Marcos Leonardo could be heading to the Premier League

“This kid who plays for Santos is better than (Palmeiras wonderkid) Endrick. Endrick is good with the ball, but this Marcos Leonardo will be an ace,” predicts former Brazil international Neto.

“He’s been having a great season,” adds Ganso, who played for the Selecao between 2010 and 2012 (SporTV). “He is a goal-maker. I hope that he keeps improving, scores a lot of goals. They have technical quality. And the main thing: he knows how to score.”

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are eyeing up another baby-faced Brazilian with Leonardo on the radar of South American technical director Edu Gaspar. Tottenham and Serie A leaders Napoli are also in the race. Such reports emerge shortly after claims, from Brazilian Reporter Milton Neves, suggesting that Marcos Leonardo was ‘going to Liverpool’.

“I want to play in the Premier League one day,” Leonardo admits to The Mirror. “I watch a lot of games, and it is one of the main championships in the world.

“Not only for the competition among the teams, but also for the whole league. The proof is that English Clubs always arrive in Finals like the Champions League.

“I’m a striker with a lot of speed and strength,” he adds. “I always like to position myself well inside the area and I try to improve my finishing with my left and right feet.”

