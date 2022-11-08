Arsenal in frame to sign 64-goal France striker as midfielder deal also nears; Man Utd struggler loses Ten Hag trust for good

Arsenal are looking to sign a Talented Bundesliga striker and are also closing on a new midfielder, Eric ten Hag will never pick a Man Utd struggler ever again, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Aston Villa are ready to sign a new striker for £26.1m .

A STRIKER DEAL IS ON THE CARDS FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal are pushing to secure the surprise signing of Marcus Thuram in January, according to a report.

The Borussia Monchengladbach striker has been on the Gunners’ Radar for some time. Indeed, Mikel Arteta and Edu considered a move for him while he was Emerging as a Talented young frontman at Guingamp.

But it is since his move to the Bundesliga that Thuram – son of France Legend Lilian – has really hit the straps. The 25-year-old striker has 64 career goals to his name – 40 of those coming in his 117 games at Gladbach.

However, his deal with Die Fohlen is due to expire at the end of the season. The Bundesliga club are looking to extend his deal, but Thuram has so far rejected those advances.

Now, as per Milanlive.ItArsenal are leading contenders to sign Thuram on the cheap.

Interest in the player, who can sign a pre-contract agreement on January 1 with an overseas club, is far and wide, however. And as well as Arsenal, there is also interest from elsewhere in the Premier League from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

There are overseas suitors for Thuram too with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid also in the hunt.

But it is Arsenal who appears to be leading the Chase with the club reportedly sniffing out his bargain signing.

Danilo to beat Marcus Thuram to Arsenal

Thuram, it seems, won’t be the first signing for Arsenal in the January window.

And per reports in Brazil, that honor is to fall on Palmeiras midfielder Danilo Oliveira.

According to Bola VIPa move in the region of £25m, is close to being agreed to take the midfielder to Arsenal.

The Palmeiras star can operate as either a No 6 or a No 8 so will add perfect depth to the Arsenal Squad in the new year. Arteta has long since wanted to add more depth to his midfield after missing out on Douglas Luiz over the summer.

And it seems Danilo is the man he has chosen with this feature looking at the five midfielders under consideration for a move to the club.

His signing though may well see one of Mohamed Elneny or Albert Sambi Lokonga allowed to depart with neither rated highly by Arteta.

TEN HAG TURNS BACK ON DONNY VAN DE BEEK

Donny van de Beek will not play for Manchester United again after a woeful performance at Aston Villa. Per Dutch journalist, Johan Derksen, the midfielder has finally lost the trust of Eric ten Hag. (Vandaag Inside)

Tottenham are dreaming of signing Victor Osmihem as Harry Kane’s long-term successor and will pay whatever it takes for the Napoli striker. (Rudy Galetti)

Aston Villa will launch an offer for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson as soon as the World Cup finishes and plan to meet the £26.1m (€30m) clause in his contract. (various)

Juventus are ready to extend Adrien Rabiot’s contract after a rapid U-turn. The news will finally put an end to talk of moves to Man Utd or Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain’s Sovereign Wealth fund, have no interest in buying Liverpool after FSG’s decision to put the club up for sale. (CBS Sports)

Liverpool are ‘very optimistic’ of sealing the Jude Bellingham transfer with Manchester United’s hopes fading for a surprise reason. (Sky Germany)

CHELSEA BATTLE MAN UTD FOR MALO GUSTO

Chelsea and Manchester United are locking horns over a deal to sign Lyon full-back Malo Gusto. (Sports Illustrated)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Rafael Leao are reportedly rising following further complications in his negotiations with Milan. (Sky Italy)

Barcelona will receive 10% of the transfer fee if Valencia completes the £18.3m (€21m) signing of Leipzig’s Iliax Moriba. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta is meeting with Milan Skriniar’s agent this week in a push to seal his contract extension. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are upping their hunt for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with the Bayern Munich star now their No 1 striker target. (Florian Plettenberg)

Barcelona are looking to sign Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao following Gerard Pique’s decision to retire. (Fabrizio Romano)

CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE SETS OUT LEEDS AMBITIONS

Crysensio Summerville is dreaming of becoming one of Europe’s best players after scoring three in three for Leeds. (De Telegraaf)

Paul Pogba says Mino Raiola branded Man Utd’s first contract offer to him as a 17-year-old as ‘not fit for a dog’. (Telefoot)

Simone Inzaghi is under increasing pressure at Inter Milan following Sunday’s Derby d’Italia defeat. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is confident he’ll overcome a thigh injury to join the France Squad for the World Cup. (L’Equipe)

Olivier Giroud is closing on a new deal with Milan, with club Chiefs keen to tie down the veteran striker. (Corriere della Sera)

Julen Lopetegui wants to make Real Valladolid centre-back Javi Sanchez his first signing at Wolves. (various)