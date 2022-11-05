Arsenal flooded with Youri Tielemans transfer tweets after latest stunning Leicester goal | Football | Sport

Arsenal have been flooded with tweets telling them to sign Youri Tielemans after the Leicester midfielder scored a stunning goal against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, has been linked with Arsenal since last year.

Tielemans has illustrated his prodigious talents time and time again in the Premier League and has become famed for his Sensational long-range goals since moving to the east Midlands from Monaco in 2019. And he was at it again in the early evening kick-off on Saturday.

With the game goalless just before the interval, James Maddison teed up his team-mate on the edge of the Everton penalty area with a Bouncing pass. Tielemans controlled the ball with his thigh before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top left corner beyond the reach of home keeper Jordan Pickford.

As he wheeled away in celebration, Sky Sports commentator Rob Hawthorne described the Strike as “trademark Tielemans”. And fans on Twitter implored Arsenal to take the player to the Emirates Stadium with haste.

