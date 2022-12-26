Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
West Ham United takes on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium on Monday, December 26. The two Premier League teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET. Arsenal is currently first in the league, with 37 points. West Ham is 16th, with 14.
How to Stream Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United in Canada
Arsenal and West Ham Stats
- Arsenal is second in the Premier League in goals scored (33 overall, 2.4 per game), and West Ham is fourth in goals conceded (17 overall, 1.1 per game).
- Offensively, West Ham is 17th in the Premier League (12 goals, 0.8 per match). And defensively, Arsenal is first (11 goals conceded, 0.8 per match).
- Arsenal’s goal difference (+22) is second in the Premier League.
- West Ham is 14th in the Premier League in goal differential at -5.
Arsenal Key Players
- Arsenal is led by Martin Odegaard, who has six goals (on 18 shots) in 13 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Gabriel Martinelli, who has five goals in 14 games.
- Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s leader in assists, with six in 14 games (second in league).
West Ham Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
10/30/2022
|
Nottingham Forest
|
W 5-0
|
Mold
|
11/6/2022
|
Chelsea
|
W 1-0
|
Away
|
11/12/2022
|
Wolverhampton
|
W 2-0
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
West Ham
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Brighton
|
–
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Newcastle
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Tottenham
|
–
|
Away
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
10/30/2022
|
Manchester United
|
L 1-0
|
Away
|
11/6/2022
|
Crystal Palace
|
L 2-1
|
Mold
|
11/12/2022
|
Leicester City
|
W 2-0
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Arsenal
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Brentford
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Leeds
|
–
|
Away
|
1/14/2023
|
Wolverhampton
|
–
|
Away
