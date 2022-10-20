Arsenal could land ‘extremely goal-threatening’ Spurs target for £7m

Arsenal have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur target Evan Ndicka over the past few days.

Spurs were reportedly frontrunners to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt defender in the summer.

Now, Il Romanista has claimed that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are in pursuit of Ndicka.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

And a report from Calciomercato.it has claimed that the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham could land him for cheap.





The Italian outlet – via Sport Witness – looked at Ndicka’s future amid interest from Serie A.

AC Milan and Juventus have reportedly made contact about a deal for the player, whose contract expires next summer.

They apparently learned that Frankfurt’s initial request would be for €10-12m (£8.7m-10.4m).

However, a deal could be closed at €8-9m (£6.9m-7.9m).

The German club is ‘not putting up any resistance’ to a sale as they want to avoid losing him on a free.

As of January, Ndicka will be free to negotiate with clubs around Europe about a free move in the summer.

“An exciting complete package”

We could potentially see an exciting transfer battle take place between Arsenal and Tottenham in January.

Ndicka has been on the Lilywhites’ Radar for some time.

Indeed, he was being watched before Antonio Conte arrived.

And Ndicka seems to have impressed enough to remain on their list of targets.

But now, Arsenal seem to have set their sights on the 23-year-old.

Ndicka would be a great shout for Arsenal (or indeed Tottenham).

Despite his young age, he already has over 150 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions.

Indeed, his efforts helped the club win the Europa League last season.

Ndicka is incredibly talented, stands a Mighty 6ft 4in, and can play at left-back as well as centre-back.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And then there’s his impressive goal contribution tally.

In May, journalist Christopher Michel told Chronicle Live: “For a central defender, Ndicka is extremely goal-threatening.

“He has 10 goals and 9 assists in 135 competitive games. That’s enormous.

“His opening with his left foot is good, he is strong with his header and fast.

“His big weakness is that he sometimes switches off too early and recognizes dangerous moments too late.

“But Ndicka brings an exciting complete package. A great defender!”