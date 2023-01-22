Arsenal beats Man Utd with a last-minute goal

Manchester United got an early lead thanks to Rashford, but Nketiah and then Saka turned the game around. Martinez equalized to make it 2-2, but Nketiah’s last-minute goal gave three points to Arsenal.

First half

Arsenal started off well at the Emirates Stadium, creating opportunities right from the beginning.

However, in the 17th minute, Manchester United scored first. Marcus Rashford shot from a distance and sent the ball to the bottom-left corner.

Arsenal responded quickly, though. Nketiah’s header tied the game after just 7 minutes, making it 1-1.

After an exciting start to the game, the match remained more stable in the second part of the first half.

Second half

Arsenal started the second half on the right foot, just like it did in the first. In fact, in the 52nd minute, Saka gave the advantage to the Gunners with an outstanding goal from an incredibly difficult position, 10 meters outside the box.

Manchester United was not happy with that, and just 6 minutes later, it tied the game with Lisandro Martínez. The ball remained in the box after a good corner kick, and Martinez sent the ball in with a diving header.

Arsenal kept attacking and Martin Ødegaard had an interesting occasion from inside the box. His shot ended high over the crossbar.

Saka went close to scoring again in a very similar way to his first goal. However, the second time around, the ball hit the post and finished out.

Manchester United struggled to exit their own half, while Arsenal kept control of the game.

The Gunners really kept pushing hard to find the third goal of the night, but Manchester United held the result with every bit of strength.

In the 84th minute, Arsenal had another opportunity with Nketiah to get the lead. His shot from close range was incredibly saved by de Gea.

Right at the end, Nketiah scored to win it for Arsenal. A deserved win for the Gunners, considering the number of occasions created.