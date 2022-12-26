Arsenal beat West Ham in the final Boxing Day match

The match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium concluded the Premier League’s Boxing Day program. The visitors took an unexpected lead in the first half after Saïd Benrahma’s successful penalty kick. However, Arsenal responded in the second half with the goals of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah.

5′: Bukayo Saka sent the ball into Lukasz Fabianksi’s net. However, the goal had to be disallowed because Eddie Nketiah had been offside in that episode.

10′: Martin Odegaard sent the ball to Granit Xhaka in West Ham’s penalty box, but the Swiss player was unable to complete the pass. Fabianski picked up the ball.

13′: Xhaka made an attempt on goal, but it was easy for Fabinski.

21′: Saïd Benrahma made a shot from outside the box. Arsenal’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale picked the ball up.

23′: Odegaard had a chance to score, but his shot was off the goal.

27′ ⚽: Benrahma scored the opening goal of the match following a penalty kick.

40′: Michail Antonio got to Arsenal’s penalty box and made an attempt. However, it did not pose much threat to The Gunners.

45+3′: Referee Michael Oliver initially awarded a penalty for Arsenal after an alleged handball by Aaron Cresswell. Oliver then reviewed the episode through the VAR and canceled his decision.

46′: West Ham had a chance to double their advantage at the beginning of the second half. Antonio made a shot, but Ramsdale saved it.

53′ ⚽: Odegaard made an unsuccessful shot which turned out to be a pass for Saka. The Arsenal Winger went one-on-one with Fabianski and scored a goal, making it 1-1 in the match.

59′ ⚽: It didn’t take long for Arsenal to take the lead. Gabriel Martinelli sent the ball through the ground, and Fabianski could not save it.

69′ ⚽: Nketiah scored Arsenal’s third goal of the night after Odegaard’s assist.

82′: Odegaard had an opportunity to score himself, but his shot was not successful.

84′: Saka made a cross in West Ham’s penalty box, but Craig Dawson kicked the ball out.

90+4′: Ramsdale saved a dangerous shot from Pablo Fornals. West Ham earned a corner kick.