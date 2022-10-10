Arsenal attacker’s goal vs Liverpool could have been offside due to VAR anomaly

Arsenal regained their spot at the top of the Premier League table after beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, have made their best start to a season since the days of former boss Arsene Wenger.

On course to challenge Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, fans will be hugely excited at the thought of the Londoners continuing their impressive early form into the latter stages of the competition.

However, despite the jubilant scenes at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, Liverpool, who are Enduring one of their worst starts in recent years, may feel aggrieved after recent reports Suggested one of Arsenal’s goals could have been disallowed had it not been for a VAR anomaly .

That’s according to ESPN, who claims Bukayo Saka could have been offside during the build-up to Gabriel Martinelli’s first-minute opener. However, due to a lack of coverage from technology provider Hawk-Eye, the referees in charge of VAR were unable to check the Englishman’s exact position.

Hawk-Eye had five cameras positioned around the pitch, but fortunately for the Gunners, their number seven, who received the ball from teammate Ben White, was out of shot in all of them.

The Tactical camera, which is located around the halfway line and is not used for offside decisions, shows Saka in line with Liverpool’s last defender. However, due to the long-range positioning of the tactical camera, it is impossible to see with the naked eye if the young winger’s back leg is ahead of play or not.

It is fair to say that Arsenal were given the benefit of the doubt and even though there was very little that could be done about Saka’s potential offside, fans of the Gunners would argue that teams make their own luck and that the best team came away with all three points.