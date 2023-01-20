Arsenal agree £26m deal to sign Brighton star Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Leandro Trossard, with the Winger expected to undergo a medical imminently.

Gunners missed out on Mudryk

Eager to bolster attacking Ranks

Belgium international has seven goals for Brighton this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners turned to Trossard after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, with the Belgium international seen as an appealing option due to his availability following a break down in his relationship with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Arsenal and Brighton have been locked in fast moving talks all day Thursday in an attempt to get a deal done and a fee has now been agreed. GOAL has been told Arsenal will pay Brighton an initial £21 million ($26m) for the 28-year-old, with a further £5m ($6m) guaranteed as add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard will now undergo a medical before completing his move to north London. Arsenal are hoping to get the deal finalized in time for him to be involved against Manchester United on Sunday. But to do that, the necessary paperwork must be submitted to the Premier League before 12pm on Friday.

AND WHAT’S MORE: Speaking about the prospect of strengthening his squad earlier this week, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “We want to improve this transfer window and when I say we, myself, the coaching staff, the staff, the players, the board, and ownership. We are all in this together, but we will do the deals that we can do and that we believe is right for the football club.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take on Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they aim to tighten their grip on the Premier League title race.