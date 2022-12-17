Arsenal 0-2 Juventus: Granit Xhaka’s own goal and Samuel Iling-Junior’s Strike see Gunners lose

Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat against Juventus in their final mid-season friendly

Premier League leaders Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat in their final mid-season friendly against Juventus on Saturday night.

The Gunners found themselves a goal down after the returning Granit Xhaka headed the ball into his own net from a corner before Samuel Iling-Junior’s late strike wrapped up the win for the visitors.

Mikel Arteta’s side must pick themselves up ahead of their encounter with West Ham in their return to the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka scored the opening goal of the game with a header into his own net

Mikel Arteta’s side will have to dust themselves off ahead of their West Ham Clash next week

Martin Odegaard played the full 90 minutes but failed to create a goal for the Gunners

Ex-Chelsea Winger Samuel Iling-Junior (L) scored the second for Juventus late in the match

Winger Reiss Nelson was forced off mid-way through the first half after sustaining an injury

