Arsenal 0-2 Juventus: Granit Xhaka’s own goal and Samuel Iling-Junior’s Strike see Gunners lose
Premier League leaders Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat in their final mid-season friendly against Juventus on Saturday night.
The Gunners found themselves a goal down after the returning Granit Xhaka headed the ball into his own net from a corner before Samuel Iling-Junior’s late strike wrapped up the win for the visitors.
Mikel Arteta’s side must pick themselves up ahead of their encounter with West Ham in their return to the Premier League on Boxing Day.
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka scored the opening goal of the game with a header into his own net
Mikel Arteta’s side will have to dust themselves off ahead of their West Ham Clash next week
Martin Odegaard played the full 90 minutes but failed to create a goal for the Gunners
Ex-Chelsea Winger Samuel Iling-Junior (L) scored the second for Juventus late in the match
Winger Reiss Nelson was forced off mid-way through the first half after sustaining an injury
