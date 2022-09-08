ARS Gallery, Arts And Culture Center To Host Wine And Art Experience

Set for October is a wine and art experience presented by ARS Gallery, Arts And Culture Center.

ARS Gallery, Arts, and Culture Center presents: A Food, Wine & Art Experience! This annual fundraiser takes place at ARS Gallery II located at 196 Water Street on October 22, 2022, from 5:30 – 9:00 PM. The cost of admission is $150 per person, tables of 8 are

available for $1200, and tables of 10 for $1500. Tickets can be purchased here.

In support of ARS Arts & Culture Center located in the heart of the Benton Harbor Arts District. The evening will be filled with tapas, lush wines, music, and a dart for art!

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted at the door with Champagne and the welcoming sounds of Bossanova performed by a talented musical group from Chicago, featuring the vocal stylings of Livia Gazzolo. A cultural art experience and socializing follow before official event activities begin. Need to step outside? A port and cigar station will be located on the back deck for guests’ enjoyment.

A Food, Wine and Art Experience is black-tie optional Gala but running shoes are definitely recommended as you dart for art. Please note the price of admission does not include the cost of the art. Individual artists will assign prices to their pieces accordingly. Admission is limited to 80 guests, get your tickets while you can!

“Celebrate for a cause, your funds support art and cultural programming for the whole community!” -Anna Russo-Sieber, Executive Director and Founder

If you are unable to attend please consider making a donation. All donations and sponsorships underwrite the costs for the event

including marketing, supplies, materials, staffing, operations, music, and food. This allows us to utilize crucial funding for our under-served youth programming and camps.

For 12 years, ARS Gallery, Arts and Culture Center (a 501c3 not-for-profit) has promoted our mission to Encourage, Enlighten & Engage in the Arts! A Vital part of this mission is to offer arts and cultural education to a diverse group of youth, bringing them together under one arts program. Our purpose is to provide a local community art center, which promotes, develops, and implements cultural, visual fine arts, and arts education in our community with a focus on at-risk youth.

Your generous support provides critical unrestricted funding that allows for showing educational films, offering after-school youth programs, summer camp sponsorship, and other art center events throughout the year.

For more information, including how to Sponsor this event, contact Anna at 269.208.4409 or [email protected]