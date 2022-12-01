Arrest Order Issued for Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown

An arrest order has been issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The former Steelers and Buccaneers star is wanted for a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The charge is related to an alleged domestic incident Monday afternoon in south Tampa involving the mother of Brown’s children, according to Kevin O’Donnell of WTVT-TV.

Brown, 34, and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical, according to the Tampa Police Department. Brown threw a shoe at the woman and tried to evict her from the home, police said in a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button