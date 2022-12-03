arrascaeta: FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is Giorgian De Arrascaeta? Uruguay’s goal scorer who plays in Brazil

Giorgian De Arrascaeta scored two goals for Uruguay against Ghana to become La Celeste’s first FIFA World Cup 2022 goal scorer. In the 26th minute, the 28-year-old initiated a counterattack from midfield, passing it to Facundo Pellistri, who moved it to Luis Suarez. Suarez’s effort was saved, but De Arrascaeta scored on the rebound, propelling Uruguay to second place in Group H.

Six minutes later, he extended the lead thanks to a Suarez assist, giving Uruguay an advantage in the round of 16. With the brace, De Arrascaeta became the third Uruguayan to score two goals in the first half of a World Cup match, following Juan Anselmo against Yugoslavia in 1930 and Oscar Miguez against Bolivia in 1950.



De Arrascaeta currently plays club football in Brazil for Flamengo and has scored five goals in World Cup Qualifying for La Celeste, including a brace against Bolivia.

