Six minutes later, he extended the lead thanks to a Suarez assist, giving Uruguay an advantage in the round of 16. With the brace, De Arrascaeta became the third Uruguayan to score two goals in the first half of a World Cup match, following Juan Anselmo against Yugoslavia in 1930 and Oscar Miguez against Bolivia in 1950.
De Arrascaeta currently plays club football in Brazil for Flamengo and has scored five goals in World Cup Qualifying for La Celeste, including a brace against Bolivia.
FAQs:
- Who is Giorgian De Arrascaeta?
Giorgian de Arrascaeta is a professional footballer from Uruguay who plays as an attacking midfielder for Flamengo and the Uruguay national team in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.
- What happened in the 2010 World Cup between Ghana and Uruguay?
Ghana and Uruguay played in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when Luis Suarez was sent off for using his hands to keep out a header. Ghana missed the penalty, and the South American team eliminated them.
- Where is Ghana?
Ghana is a West African country. It shares borders with the Ivory Coast in the west, Togo in the east, the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean to the south and Burkina Faso in the north.
