AROUND BATON ROUGE: ‘Rocky Horror,’ Arts Market, Free First Sunday and more | Entertainment/Life

FRIDAY

LIVE AFTER FIVE: 5 pm to 8 pm, Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. With The Michael Foster Project. Free. downtownbatonrouge.org.

60TH ANNIVERSARY GALA: DIAMONDS OF HISTORY: 7 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 200 S. River Road. lasm.org/gala.

“AIRNESS”: 7:30 p.m., Claude L. Theater, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. An air guitar competition comedy. $22, adults; $17, faculty, staff and seniors; and $12, students. lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=5

SATURDAY

BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 am to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org.

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 am to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.

NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market’s mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.

THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.

STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.

SATURDAY SCIENCE FOR TEENS: 1 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. “Tiny Time Machines: Using Experimental Evolution to Predict How Ocean Life Will Respond to Climate Change,” presented by Dr. Morgan Kelly, LSU associate professor specializing in the ecology, evolution and preservation of marine invertebrates. Free.

“AIRNESS”: 7:30 p.m., Claude L. Theater, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. An air guitar competition comedy. $22, adults; $17, faculty, staff and seniors; and $12, students. lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=5

BREC’S “ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” MOVIE IN THE PARK: 8 pm to 10 pm, Independence Park Theater lawn, 7800 Independence Blvd. Costumes encouraged. Free admission; must be 18 years and older to attend. Register at brec.org/rockyhorror.

SUNDAY

FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; and LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM’s Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.

“AIRNESS”: 2 p.m., Claude L. Theater, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. An air guitar competition comedy. $22, adults; $17, faculty, staff and seniors; and $12, students. lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=5

TUESDAY

“AIRNESS”: 7:30 p.m., Claude L. Theater, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. An air guitar competition comedy. $22, adults; $17, faculty, staff and seniors; and $12, students. lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=5

WEDNESDAY

“AIRNESS”: 7:30 p.m., Claude L. Theater, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. An air guitar competition comedy. $22, adults; $17, faculty, staff and seniors; and $12, students. lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=5

THURSDAY

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.

“AIRNESS”: 7:30 p.m., Claude L. Theater, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. An air guitar competition comedy. lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=5

TACOS’N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.

ONGOING

BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Leslie Friedman, Kelly A. Mueller, Nonney Oddlokken and Herb Roe, Tuesday-Oct. 27, with First Wednesday opening reception from 6 pm to 9 pm batonrougegallery.org.

CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. “Members+ Exhibition,” an annual showcase of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s member artists in the visual realm, through Friday, Oct. 21. artsbr.org.

LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 pm to 8:30 pm Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.

LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore,” opening Friday night. “Pinpointing the Stars,” Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. “Illustrating Health,” delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023. “In Empathy We Trust,” through Monday, Oct. 31; and “Our Louisiana,” through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.

LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. “The Art of Creative Fiber,” featuring work by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, through Friday, Oct. 7. Artists’ reception from 2 pm to 4 pm Sunday. Free. (225) 389-7180 ​​or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.

LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.

LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. “Mario Moore: Responding to History,” through Sunday, Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork “During and After the Battle.” “Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present,” also through Oct. 23. “Eugene Martin: The Creative Act,” through Sunday, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.

MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm Monday-Saturday, and 1 pm to 4 pm Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.

OLD GOVERNOR’S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the Mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.

OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. “The Boggs Family Legacy,” through Friday, Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.

RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.

WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition” through Jan. 7, 2023, and “Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture” through Aug. 7, 2023. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.